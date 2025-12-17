Auriginal Mining Corp. Closes Private Placement for Over $4.8 million

Toronto, December 17, 2025 - Auriginal Mining Corp. (TSXV: AUME) ("Auriginal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated November 18, 2025, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$4,798,542.

Four insiders of the Company participated in the Offering (directly or indirectly) for aggregate gross proceeds of $165,500. Participation by insiders of the Company in the Offering constitutes a related party transaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that neither the fair market value of the securities issued under the Offering to the insider, nor the fair market value of the consideration paid by the insider, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Under the Offering, the Company issued and sold 2,221,428 regular units ("Regular Hard Dollar Units") at a price of C$0.07 per Regular Hard Dollar Unit, 36,164,752 flow-through Shares ("FT Shares") at a price of C$0.09 per FT Share, and 12,071,429 charity flow-through units ("Charity FT Units") at a price of $0.115 per Charity FT Unit. Each Charity FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each of which will qualify as a "flow-through share" pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Quebec). Each Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.12 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. Each Regular Hard Dollar Unit consists of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Regular Warrant"). Each Regular Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.12 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws.

The Company will use the gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the FT Shares and Charity FT Units to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on the Company's flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district in Quebec.. The Qualifying Expenditures are to be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and the Company will renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares and Charity FT Units effective December 31, 2025.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain persons ("Finders") finders' fees consisting of cash payments of up to $219,257, representing up to 7% of the aggregate proceeds raised by the Finders, and up to 2,311,353 non-transferable warrants ("Finder's Warrants"), representing up to 7% of the number of FT Units and Charity FT Units sold to subscribers introduced to the Company by the Finders.

A total of 1,712,928 of the Finder's Warrant are exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.09 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. A total of 598,425 of the Finder's Warrant are exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.12 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Finder's Warrants are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws. Final satisfaction of the finder's fees is subject to TSX Venture acceptance.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Auriginal Mining Corp.

Auriginal is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Auriginal has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Auriginal is available on the company website at www.auriginal.ca.

