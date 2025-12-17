Mosaic Provides Update on Esterhazy Incident

TAMPA, December 17, 2025 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today provided an update on the tragic incident that led to the loss of an employee following a ground fall at its Esterhazy K3 site.

"Our thoughts are with the individual's loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy", said Bruce Bodine, CEO of The Mosaic Company. "At Mosaic, we are steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards across our operations. The health and well-being of our employees remain our top priority."

Mosaic is providing support to the family of the deceased worker and to workers at the Esterhazy facility.

Regulatory authorities have completed their review of the site following the incident. Operations are scheduled to safely resume tomorrow.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

