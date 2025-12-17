Fuerte Announces AGM Results and Appointment of Technical Advisors

Vancouver, December 17, 2025 - Fuerte Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) ("Fuerte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting held December 17, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. A total of 41,536,092 common shares were voted, representing 34.30% of the issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Company.

As a result:

The number of directors was set at seven with the following nominees elected as directors: Chris Beer, Scott V.A. Hicks, Shannon McCrae, Dawson Proudfoot, Sandip Rana, Tracy Reynolds and Tim Warman.

Davidson and Company LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The Company approved a new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to replace its Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Appointment of Technical Advisors

Fuerte is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kerry Sparkes and Mr. Scott J. Hicks as technical advisors to the board of directors. These individuals possess a deep technical background and industry experience that will be invaluable to the Company and the board of directors as we move the project forward through technical studies, engineering and toward a construction decision. Coupled with the capabilities added through the recently announced engagements with WSP and G Mining Services, the Company is extremely well positioned with industry-leading technical partners.

"The Board is pleased to welcome Kerry Sparkes and Scott Hicks as Technical Advisors," said Chris Beer, Chair of the Board. "Their depth of technical, operational, and project-development experience meaningfully strengthens the Board's ability to oversee the advancement of the Coffee Project through engineering, permitting, and toward a construction decision."

Kerry Sparkes has over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration as an exploration geologist and mining executive. His career has included the exploration, delineation and development of two major Canadian deposits (Voisey's Bay & Rainy River), both of which were the subject of takeovers. Recently, he served as technical advisor and director to Prime Mining Corp., (bought by Torex Gold Resources Inc., in 2025), and was previously Vice President-Geology for Franco Nevada Corporation. He was also a founder and director of Orla Mining Ltd. Mr. Sparkes is currently President of Sparrowhawk Consulting Ltd. and sits on the boards of Aurion Resources Ltd., and Fokus Mining Corp. He received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Memorial University of Newfoundland and is a registered professional geologist in Newfoundland & Labrador.

Scott J. Hicks (no relation to director Scott V.A. Hicks) was most recently the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Prime Mining Corp, where he led the advancement of the Los Reyes project and recent successful sale of the company to Torex Gold Resources. He has over 20 years of industry experience, including roles as Senior Vice President of Technical Services with Kinross Gold Corp. and positions with Inco Ltd. and Vale in corporate development, strategic planning, and financial evaluation. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst Charterholder.

Equity Awards

The Company has granted 975,000 incentive stock options and 171,839 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") to certain directors, employees, consultants and advisors of the Company. Pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, the incentive stock options are exercisable at a price of $4.51 each for a period of five years and both options and RSUs are subject to vesting provisions.

About Fuerte Metals Corporation

Fuerte Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential precious metals and base metals projects across the Americas. Our flagship asset is the 100%-owned Coffee Project in the Yukon, Canada - a high-quality gold project advancing through the final stages of permitting, engineering, and resource expansion drilling in preparation for a construction decision. Coffee hosts 3.0 million ounces of open-pit heap-leach Measured and Indicated Resource and an Inferred Resource of 0.8 million ounces. We respectfully acknowledge that protection of the water and lands around the Coffee Creek and mine project area is of high importance to First Nations. Through cooperation, transparency, and respect, we pledge to continue to build on relationships with Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, White River First Nation, Selkirk First Nation, and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, whose Traditional Territories overlap or partially overlap with the project access road, and areas where exploration and mining activities may occur. In addition to Coffee, Fuerte holds a portfolio of copper and gold assets, including the Placeton-Caballo Muerto Project in Chile and the Cristina and Yecora Projects in Mexico, offering additional growth and exploration upside. At Fuerte, we are committed to building value through disciplined project development, responsible stewardship of the land, a safety-focused culture, and creating long-term returns for shareholders.

Qualified Person

Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng. and Charley Murahwi, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Persons (QPs) who prepared the Coffee Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate, as detailed in the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Coffee Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" with an effective date of August 21, 2025. Micon International Limited is "independent" of Fuerte as defined by Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. The Coffee Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.fuertemetals.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional Information

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: management additions; equity awards; information relating to the business of the Company including exploration and development activities and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

