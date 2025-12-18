Sorrento Resources Stakes Additional Mineral Claims Along Appleton Fault Zone, Rodgers Cove Gold Project, Newfoundland & Labrador

Vancouver, December 18, 2025 - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento"), a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to announce it has staked an additional mineral license overlapping the Appleton Fault, expanding the Rodgers Cove Gold Property, located in Newfoundland, Canada.

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., CEO, President and Qualified Person of Sorrento Resources Ltd., commented: "We are thrilled to announce that we have expanded the Rodgers Cove Property immensely. To have a large land package along the prolific Central Newfoundland Gold Belt positions Sorrento in a very desirable position. The fact we were able to stake these claims ourselves, directly over the Appleton Fault was an opportunity we were not willing to let slip by."

Highlights:

Sizable expansion of the Rogers Cove Gold Project consisting of 109 claims, covering 2,725 hectares held under one mineral licence.

Total Rodgers Cove Project is now 260 claims for 6,500 ha representing a 72% increase in total land holdings.

Directly overlying the Appleton Fault Zone (AFZ) an important structural control for the Newfound Gold high grade Keats and Iceberg gold deposits.

Claims Adjoining the Newfound Gold Corps Queensway Expansion Project

Geochemical and Geophysical exploration programs ongoing and set to be completed by the end of 2025.

Fully funded diamond drilling program set to begin in early 2026.

Highly prospective land package located in the Central Newfoundland Gold camp with historical high-grade gold surface samples and no advanced exploration testing

Figure 1. Location of Sorrento's newly acquired claims with respect to the Appleton Fault, Newfound Gold claims, and the rest of the Rodgers Cove Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9602/278284_913514f7141a6aa5_002full.jpg

About the Rodgers Cove Project

The Roger's Cove Gold Project is located in the North Central Island portion of the Canadian Province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Project is near the local service district of Gander Bay North and 50km North of the areas service center Town of Gander. The project is well situated with year-round road and hydro power access and adjacent the ocean tidewaters of Rodgers cove - Gander Bay.

The project area has seen limited surficial historical exploration by local prospectors, Noranda exploration and others with positive results for gold and base metals but no advanced follow up. Most recently the previous operator Newfoundland Discovery Corp. completed prospecting, soil sampling and trenching in 2021-22 with widespread anomalies in gold noted throughout the claim holdings. A limited trenching program yielded a channel sample returning 115.6 g/t Au over 1m.

The Rogers Cove project has no modern geophysical coverage or diamond drilling completed to date.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit in including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

