Alcoa Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA; ASX: AAI) plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, January 22, 2026, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Alcoa will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on January 22, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. EST (January 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. AEDT). The call will be webcast live via Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com.

The fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the "Investors" section of Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa's X handle @Alcoa at www.X.com/Alcoa.

Conference Call Information

Time: Thursday, January 22, 2026: 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. EST Friday, January 23, 2026: 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. AEDT Hosts: William Oplinger, President and Chief Executive Officer Molly Beerman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Webcast: Go to the "Investors" section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view presentation slides. Call: +1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic) +1 (412) 902-6506 (International) Conference ID: 7424456 Replay Information: A telephone replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EST on January 22 until January 29, 2026.

+1 (855) 669-9658 (Domestic) +1 (412) 317-0088 (International) Replay Access Code: 8798537 To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" portion of the "Investors" section of www.alcoa.com at this link: Alcoa Corporation - Events & Presentations - Events

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to build a legacy of excellence for future generations. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, media broadcasts, and webcasts. Alcoa does not incorporate the information contained on, or accessible through, its corporate website or such other websites or platforms referenced herein into this press release.

