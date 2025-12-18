Menü Artikel
Red Lake Gold Inc. Files Shareholder Meeting Circular

18.12.2025  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, December 18, 2025 - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE: RGLD) ("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports that it has filed its management information circular (the "Meeting Circular") and related materials in connection with its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders, to be held in Vancouver, BC on January 22, 2026 (the "AGSM"). In line with past shareholder meetings, the AGSM will be conducted on a notice-and-access basis.

The AGSM will consider the items of ordinary and special business described in the Meeting Circular. The ordinary items of business include setting the number of directors to be elected, electing directors and appointing the auditor for the ensuing year, all as set out in the Meeting Circular. As special business, shareholders - excluding any and all shareholders who are members of management, a director or an Insider (each and all of whom are disenfranchised from voting on two items of special business) - will be asked to vote as to their desire for the Issuer to approve certain potential buyers for a possible asset divestment and whether to maintain listed status, both as set out in the Meeting Circular. Lastly, all shareholders will also be asked to consider a change in the name of the Issuer (as a special item), as well as such other business as may properly come before the AGSM or any any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof.

Alongside other availability, the Meeting Circular and related meeting materials have been posted to SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Nicholas Koo
Chief Financial Officer
T: 604.687.2038
Email: info@redlakegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "intention," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and/or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the timing and outcomes of the AGSM, including on matters set out in the Meeting Circular, and voting results thereof. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278567


