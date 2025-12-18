American Tungsten Grants Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, December 18, 2025 - American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) (FSE: RK90) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company") announced that it has granted an aggregate of 1,900,000 stock options to certain directors and consultants of the Company, to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company. These options are exercisable at a price of $1.50 per common share for a period of three (3) years. 131,347 stock options are also exercisable at a price of $2.58 per common share for a period of two (2) years to consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options cannot be transferred or sold prior to April 19, 2026.

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the IMA Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's IMA Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

