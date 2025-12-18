Steadright Critical Minerals Announces Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

December 18 - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE:SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement offering of flow-through units for gross proceeds of $249,750 (the "FT Unit Offering).

Under the FT Unit Offering, the Company will issue 925,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.27 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit will consist of one (1) common share qualifying as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one half of one (1/2) additional common share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"). Each whole FT Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.335 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing date.

The net proceeds from the FT Unit Offering will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In consideration for their services, certain finders will receive a cash commission equal to 7.0% on eligible subscriptions of the gross proceeds of the FT Unit Offering (the "Commission"). The Commission paid will equal $17,482.50. Certain finders will also be entitled to a broker warrant commission equal to 7.0% on eligible subscriptions of the gross proceeds of the FT Unit Offering (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.27 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the FT Unit Offering closing date. 64,750 Broker Warrants will be issued. The Commission and Broker Warrants are paid in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and relevant Canadian securities laws.

All securities issued in connection with the FT Unit Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The FT Unit Offering remains subject to regulatory approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange, as applicable.

The terms of the FT Unit Offering replace the terms of the Private Placement Flow Through Financing previously announced by the Company on December 16, 2025.

ABOUT STEADRIGHT CRITICAL MINERALS INC.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused in 2025 on finding exploration projects that can be brought into production within the critical mineral space in the Kingdom of Morocco. Steadright currently has mineral exploration claims known as the RAM project near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138, that is located on an Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

For further information, please contact:

Matt Lewis

CEO & Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Email: enquires@steadright.ca

Tel: 1-905-410-0587

Website: www.Steadright.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion and size of the FT Unit Offering, the expected use of proceeds, the potential payment of finder's fees, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, and the Company's business plans and exploration objectives. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the FT Unit Offering may not be completed or may not be completed on the terms described herein; the use of proceeds may differ from management's current expectations; the risk that regulatory approvals may not be received in a timely manner, or at all; risks related to the junior mining and exploration industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices; access to financing on acceptable terms; general economic, market and business conditions; and changes in laws and regulations. Although Steadright has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and is provided as of the date of this news release. Steadright does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the ?securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United ?States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and ?may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons ?unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an ?exemption from such registration is available.?

