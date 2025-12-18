Lomiko Metals Announces Opening of Flow-Through Financing

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering") of flow-through eligible funds. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company can issue up to 2,500,000 flow-through common shares (each an "FT Share") at $0.12 per FT share for gross proceeds of approximately $300,000.

Gordana Slepcev, CEO, President, and Director, stated: "The proceeds from the private placement will be used to continue with the strategic exploration initiatives, such as the bulk sample and anode piloting at the La Loutre graphite project. We intend to commence processing mineralized material with Corem in January 2026 as previously announced. The proceeds will also be used for exploring the Company's Yellow Fox antimony-gold prospect in Newfoundland and regional graphite exploration in Quebec."

The gross proceeds from the issuance of flow-through common shares will be used to incur resource exploration expenses, which will constitute "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), which will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026 and will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025 to the subscribers of flow-through common shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the flow-through common shares. For subscribers of flow-through common shares that are residents of Québec at all relevant times, the Qualifying Expenditures shall qualify for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.10 of the Taxation Act (Québec) and expenses qualifying for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec surface mining expenses or oil and gas exploration expenses within the meaning of section 726.4.17.2 of the Taxation Act (Québec).

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

The Company holds mineral interests in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation, and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions. Located 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral claims totaling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2).

Lomiko Metals published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in a NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the La Loutre Project, Quebec, Canada, prepared by InnovExplo on May 11th, 2023, which estimated 64.7 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources averaging 4.59% Cg per tonne for 3.0 million tonnes of graphite, a tonnage increase of 184%. Indicated Mineral Resources increased by 41.5 million tonnes as a result of the 2022 drilling campaign, from 17.5 million tonnes in 2021 MRE with additional Mineral resources reported down-dip and within marble units resulted in the addition of 17.5 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources averaging 3.51% Cg per tonne for 0.65 million tonnes of contained graphite; and the additional 13,107 metres of infill drilling in 79 holes completed in 2022 combined with the refinement of the deposit and structural models contributed to the addition of most of the Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resource category, relative to the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate. The MRE assumes a US$1,098.07 per tonne graphite price and a cut-off grade of 1.50% Cg (graphitic carbon). The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43 101, are Marina Iund, P.Geo. (InnovExplo Inc.), Martin Perron, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.)., Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.). and Pierre Roy, P.Eng. (Soutex Inc.). The effective date of the estimate is May 11, 2023.

The Company also holds interest in seven early-stage projects in southern Quebec, including Ruisseau, Tremblant, Meloche, Boyd, Dieppe, North Low and Carmin, covering 328 claims in total on 7 early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in the Laurentian region of Quebec and within KZA territory.

The company's graphite portfolio in southern Quebec comprises 400 claims in total, covering 7 early-stage projects spanning 22,845 hectares. The grades presented below for the Laurentides graphite portfolio were press-released on January 7th, 2025. (https://lomiko.com/news/lomiko-metals-encounters-up-to-27-9-graphite-at-its-laurentides-early-stage-projects-including-the-discovery-of-four-new-zones-at-the-ruisseau-project-spanning-over-3-kilometres-long/)

Ruisseau-grades up to 27.9 percent carbon graphite ("% Cg") from four distinct high grade mineralized zones that are over 3km long;

Meloche -grades up to 13.3% Cg from two distinct mineralized clusters;

Tremblant -grades up to 11.6% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies; and

Dieppe -grades up to 6.82% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies and a distinct mineralized cluster.

Boyd-8 samples grades range from 5.61% Cg to 17.10 %Cg, with all samples above 5.00% Cg. The technical content regarding the exploration results presented was reviewed by Mark Fekete, P.Geo., who acts as an independent consultant to the Company and is the Qualified Person.

The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The Property occurs within NTS map sheets 02D/14 and 15 with excellent access along several logging and skidder roads originating from Glenwood. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake.

This property is on the same trend as the past-producing antimony mine, Beaver Brook, which is located 25km southwest of the property. Yellow Fox is an early-stage exploration property prospective in antimony, gold, and silver, where historic works returned samples anomalous in gold (Au), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), and silver (Ag). The trenching exposed the rocks, resulting in grab samples to 59.43g/t Au, 11.10% Sb, 7.00% Zn, 72.90g/t Ag, and 5.50% Pb in arsenopyrite-stibnite veins within altered monzogranite. (See Metals Creek assessment report at https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch2016/002D_0779.pdf)

Lomiko QP relied on the information provided by Metals Creek. Metals Creek QP is Wayne Reid P.Geo. is registered in Newfoundland.

On behalf of the Board,

Gordana Slepcev

CEO & President and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.

Signed: "Gordana Slepcev"

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the total gross proceeds of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and successful completion of the Offering; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets);, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.

The FLI in this news release reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: the Company's, ability to implement its overall business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof, the impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry, and general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

