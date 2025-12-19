Vanguard Mining Engages Hardline Exploration for NI 43-101 Technical Report Update at Brussels Creek Gold-Copper-Palladium Project, Kamloops, BC

Vancouver, December 19, 2025 - Vanguard Mining Corp. ("Vanguard" or the "Company") (CSE: UUU | OTCID: UUUFF | FSE: SL51) is pleased to announce that it has retained Hardline Exploration Ltd. ("Hardline"), a respected independent geological consulting firm, to complete an NI 43-101 Technical Report for its 100%-owned Brussels Creek Gold-Copper-Palladium Project ("Brussels Creek"), located in the highly prospective Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

As previously announced in the Company's November 26, 2025, news release, the Company recently completed a comprehensive surface sampling program at the Brussels Creek Project. Subject to the receipt of pending assay results from this program, the NI 43-101 Technical Report is expected to be completed before the end of January 2026, representing a near-term technical milestone as the Company advances Brussels Creek toward its next phase of exploration.

David Greenway, President and CEO of Vanguard Mining, commented: "The near-surface gold intercept reported in 2023 delivered a compelling proof-of-concept for the Brussels Creek Project. Our recent rock and soil sampling program rock and soil sampling program is focused on refining geological vectors and identifying additional high-priority drill targets within this gold-copper-palladium system. The results will directly support the advancement of an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report, representing an important step in de-risking and systematically advancing this highly prospective project. We look forward to receiving the assay results as we continue to unlock the exploration potential at Brussels Creek."

Sampling Program Completed

The 2025 program, previously announced on June 10, 2025, was designed to follow up on a near-surface drill intercept of 5.08 g/tonne gold from 25.75m to 29.25m (3.5m) reported in 2023

https://webfiles.thecse.com/Recharge.News_Release_re_New_Gold_Zone_June_6_2023.pdf?ZBPrNnpriEbaccr6lgHoI.NzRB._cs4h] and focused on systematic surface sampling to refine priority targets for follow-up drilling. The work comprised 21 rock samples, collected from surface mineralized zones, structural features, and altered host rocks (Figure 1), and 127 soil samples, collected in systematic grids to define geochemical anomalies and extensions to known mineralized trends. The sampling program was undertaken by Hardline personnel under the direction of Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo.

All samples were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") in Burnaby, British Columbia, for preparation and analysis. Rock samples are being analyzed using a four-acid ICP package and fire assay for Au, Pt, and Pd, while soil samples are being analyzed using aqua regia digestion with fire assay for Au, Pt, and Pd where warranted. Fire assay with AA and gravimetric finishes remains the industry standard for gold and PGM determination, and SGS meets all analytical best-practice requirements.

Analytical results will be reported once received, compiled, and reviewed by the Company and Hardline's Qualified Person, J. T. Shearer, M.Sc., D.I.C., P.Geo. Upon receipt and interpretation of the assay results, Vanguard will prioritize targets for a potential 2026 drilling program and incorporate results into the forthcoming NI 43-101 technical report.

About Hardline Exploration Corp.

Hardline Exploration Corp. is a geological consulting and project management company based in Smithers, British Columbia. The company specializes in early- to advanced-stage mineral exploration, offering comprehensive services including geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical program design, data interpretation, and project management. Hardline has a strong track record of executing cost-effective, technically robust field programs across Western Canada.

QA/QC and Data Verification

All samples from Vanguard's 2025 Brussels Creek sampling program were collected, handled, and processed under industry-standard protocols. Samples were maintained under secure chain of custody from collection through storage, transport and laboratory submission. Analytical work is being carried out by SGS, an independent laboratory that meets the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. SGS retains coarse rejects and pulps for future verification and re-analysis, as required.

Vanguard implements a comprehensive internal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. The program includes the routine insertion of blanks, certified reference materials (standards), and duplicate samples into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. Laboratory internal QA/QC procedures are also reviewed to ensure continued compliance with best practices.

The Company's Qualified Person has reviewed the documentation of the QA/QC program and reports no issues that would indicate problems with the sampling, analytical procedures, or data integrity. All data have been verified to a level appropriate for an early-stage exploration program.

Historical information referenced in this release has been reviewed against available assessment reports; however, such data cannot be independently verified to current NI 43-101 standards and are therefore considered supportive for exploration guidance only.

Figure 1: 2019 sampling and 2023 drill hole locations.

Regional Context & Indigenous Collaboration

On November 3, 2025, Coeur Mining Inc. announced a definitive agreement to acquire New Gold Inc. in a US$7 billion all-stock transaction, creating a combined US$20 billion mining company. This development further elevates the strategic importance of the region and highlights the consolidation of major copper-gold assets in British Columbia.

Brussels Creek is strategically located adjacent to New Gold Inc.'s New Afton Mine (Figure 2), a long-running copper-gold operation situated within the prolific Quesnel Terrane. This proximity to an established, high-value mining complex enhances Vanguard's exploration potential and underscores the strategic significance of its land position within British Columbia's Quesnel Terrane, a regional geologic belt renowned for hosting large alkalic porphyry copper-gold systems.

Figure 2: Brussels Creek location and proximity to New Afton Mine

Vanguard acknowledges that the Brussels Creek Project lies within the Stk'emlúpsemc te Secwépemc territory, on the unceded traditional lands of the Secwépemc Nation. The Company is committed to working in close collaboration with Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc ("TteS") throughout the execution of current and future exploration programs. This collaboration includes a focus on local employment and training opportunities, procurement from Indigenous-owned businesses, environmental stewardship aligned with community priorities, and transparent, ongoing engagement as activities progress.

Figure 3: Brussels Creek Claim Map.

Vanguard also continues ongoing First Nations consultation and an Archaeological Impact Assessment ("AIA"), required prior to accessing additional priority sites identified in the NI 43-101 technical report prepared for Vanguard (formerly Le Mare Gold Corp.) dated February 19, 2021, and revised April 12, 2021, by Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Principal Geologist, Healex Consulting Ltd. (EGBC #36477).

About Brussels Creek, Kamloops, BC

The Brussels Creek Property lies approximately 24 km west of Kamloops, and adjacent to New Gold's New Afton Mine (Figure 2). The project covers 1,350.43 hectares (17 claims, 66 cells) (Figure 3) and is hosted by a geological setting analogous to New Afton, as well as Highland Valley, Mount Polley, Kemess, and Galore Creek-all silica-saturated, copper-gold alkalic porphyry deposits, and all within the Quesnel Terrane.

Fieldwork has identified a mineralized quartz-feldspar porphyry body intruding Nicola Group volcanics. Historical sampling (1983-1984) delineated a 200 m × 400 m anomalous zone with gold values up to 3.5 g/t. Grab samples taken from the property in 2019 include values of 10.1 g/t Au (with 0.7 g/t Pd), and 11.5 g/t Au, confirming high-grade surface mineralization.

Disclosure regarding New Afton: Information on New Gold Inc.'s New Afton Mine is sourced from New Gold's publicly filed 2024 annual results and provided solely to illustrate Brussels Creek's proximity to an operating mine. The Qualified Person confirms this does not constitute restricted disclosure under NI 43-101 s. 2.3(1)(a), as it refers to production from a third-party operation, not the Company's property.

Vanguard's management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Vanguard may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Brussels Creek Web Page: Brussels Creek - Vanguard Mining Corp

About Vanguard Mining Corp.

Vanguard Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-value strategic minerals. The Company is currently advancing exploration projects in Argentina, Canada, and Paraguay, with a focus on identifying and developing assets critical to the global energy transition. Vanguard is committed to responsible exploration and value creation through the acquisition and advancement of highly prospective uranium and precious-metal properties.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Segerstrom, P.Geo., M.SC., MBA, a consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Segerstrom is not at arm's length to Vanguard and is therefore not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

The disclosure regarding production results from New Gold Inc.'s New Afton Mine is based on information contained in New Gold's publicly filed 2024 annual results. This information is provided strictly for contextual purposes to highlight the proximity of the Company's Brussels Creek Project to an established mining operation. The Qualified Person confirms that this disclosure does not constitute restricted disclosure under Section 2.3(1)(a) of NI 43-101, as it refers to actual reported production from a third-party mine and not to the Company's property or mineralization.

The references to historical sampling results (1983-84) and grab samples collected in 2019 are exploration results, not "historical estimates" as defined in Section 2.4 of NI 43-101. Accordingly, the historical estimate disclosure requirements of NI 43-101 do not apply. The Company cautions that grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of overall mineralization on the property.

Vanguard cautions that past results or production from properties in proximity to Vanguard may not necessarily be indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Vanguard's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Vanguard will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including Vanguard's results of exploration or review of properties that Vanguard does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Vanguard assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

