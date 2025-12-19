Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q4 Distribution

CALGARY, Dec. 19, 2025 - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX: AD.UN) announces that the Board of Directors of the Trust (the "Board") has declared a trust distribution ("Distribution") of $0.37 per trust unit for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing $1.48 per unit on an annualized basis. The Distribution is payable on January 15, 2026 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2025.
About Alaris:
The Trust, through its subsidiaries, invests in a diversified group of private businesses ("Partners") primarily through structured equity. The primary goal of our structured equity investments is to deliver stable and predictable returns to our unitholders through both cash distributions and capital appreciation. This strategy is enhanced by common equity positions, which allow us to generate returns in alignment with the founders of our Partners.
For further information please contact: Investor Relations P: (403) 260-1457 ir@alarisequity.com
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6 www.alarisequitypartners.com
