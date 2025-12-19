URZ3 Energy Announces Leadership Transition

Vancouver, December 19, 2025 - URZ3 Energy Corp. (TSX.V: URZ) (OTCQB: URZEF) ("URZ3" or the "Company") wishes to announce a transition in management with Darcy Higgs, currently a Director of the Company, being appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and President of the Company effective January 1, 2026. The Company's Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Mark Kolebaba, as President and CEO, to be effective December 31, 2025, in order for him to focus on other business interests.

The Board thanks Mr. Kolebaba for his service and wishes him the best in his other endeavours.

About URZ3 Energy Corp.

URZ3 Energy Corp. is a resource development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of uranium properties in North America. The Company is dedicated to advancing its portfolio of projects to meet the growing demand for uranium as a clean energy resource, leveraging its team's extensive experience in ISR uranium exploration, development, and production.

On Behalf of the Board

Darcy Higgs, Director

For further information please contact:



Darcy Higgs

Telephone: (604) 644-6580

Email: info@URZ3.com

www.urz3.com

