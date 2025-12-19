TomaGold Receives $1,000,000 Cash Payment

TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT; OTCPK: TOGOF) ("TomaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated June 16, July 11, July 18 and October 22, 2025, regarding the disposition of its wholly-owned Hazeur, Monster Lake East and Monster Lake West properties (the "Properties") to Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior"), the Company has received a $1,000,000 final cash payment from IAMGold Corp., which recently acquired Northern Superior.

David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold, commented: "We are pleased to receive these additional non-dilutive funds, which will enable us to further advance and scale our exploration activities across our Chibougamau projects in 2026."

TomaGold retains a 2.0% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on all mineral production from the Properties. IAMGOLD Corporation has the right to repurchase one half (1.0%) of the NSR at any time for a one-time cash payment of $1,000,000.

About TomaGold

TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT, OTCPK: TOGOF) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential precious and base metal projects, with a primary focus on gold and copper in Quebec and Ontario. The Company's core assets are located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Quebec, where it owns the Obalski gold-copper-silver project and holds options to acquire 12 additional properties, including the Berrigan Mine, Radar, David, and Dufault projects. TomaGold also holds a 24.5% joint venture interest in the Baird gold property near the Red Lake Mining Camp in Ontario. In addition, the Company has lithium and rare earth element (REE) projects in the James Bay region, strategically positioned near significant recent discoveries.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the potential results of exploration and drilling activities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251219025796/en/

Contact

David Grondin

President and Chief Executive Officer

(514) 583-3490

www.tomagoldcorp.com