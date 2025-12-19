Tower Resources Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, December 19, 2025 - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a market-making agreement with ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP Securities") and a separate capital markets consulting agreement with Insight Capital Partners Inc. ("Insight"), each dated December 17, 2025 (collectively, the "Agreements"), subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

ICP Securities Inc. is the sole provider of market-making services to the Company. In accordance with Exchange policies, ICP Securities will trade the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and other permitted trading venues with the objective of maintaining an orderly market and improving liquidity. ICP Securities will receive CDN$7,500 per month for its market-making services.

Insight Capital Partners Inc. will provide capital markets consulting services only under its agreement and will not provide market-making or trading services.

The Agreements have an initial term of four (4) months and will automatically renew on a month-to-month basis thereafter unless terminated by either party upon thirty (30) days' written notice. The Agreements contain no performance-based compensation, and neither ICP Securities nor Insight will receive shares or options as compensation. At the time of entering into the Agreements, neither ICP Securities nor Insight, nor any of their respective principals, held any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

About ICP

ICP is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278727