San Lorenzo Gold Announces First Closing Of Private Placement

CALGARY / December 19 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SLG) is pleased to advise, further to its news releases issued on December 11, 2025 and December 15, 2025, that it received conditional approval for the non-brokered best-efforts private placement of Units of the Corporation from the TSX Venture Exchange on December 18, 2025 and that a first closing ("First Closing") has been completed on December 19, 2025 ("Closing Date"). The First Closing involved the issuance of 4,110,226 Units for gross proceeds of $2,548,340.12. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one half of a purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of two (2) years from the Closing Date. The Corporation paid cash commissions totaling $81,329.95 and issued 131,177 brokers warrants in respect of the First Closing. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire a Common Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of one (1) year from the Closing Date. The First Closing is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

San Lorenzo has received subscription agreements in excess of the increased maximum of $5,000,000 announced on December 15, 2025 and anticipates closing on those additional subscriptions in due course.

About San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo is focused on advancing its flagship Salvadora property located in Chile's mega-porphyry belt. Results obtained from prior drilling programs conducted on 4 different targets have convinced management that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and porphyry style systems are contained within the Salvadora property.

