Panther Minerals Inc. Announces Appointment of Peter Rhodes to the Board of Directors

Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:PURR) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Rhodes as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Rhodes is a Chartered Accountant and mining financier with over 20 years of experience in resource investment, project development, and capital markets across Africa, Asia, Australia, and North America. He began his career at Ernst & Young, where he worked in audit and advisory services.

Mr. Rhodes is the Co-Founder of Alliance Critical Materials, a European-focused platform advancing institutional investment strategies to finance and secure critical mineral supply chains across Europe and allied jurisdictions. He also serves as Chief Financial Officer of Universal Digital Inc., an investment issuer listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Over the course of his career, Mr. Rhodes has raised in excess of US$400 million across mining, energy, and other ventures.

The Company believes Mr. Rhodes' deep expertise in capital markets, critical minerals, and global resource development will be a valuable addition to the Board as Panther continues to advance its strategic objectives.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Rhodes, the Company also announces that Mr. J. Casey Forward has resigned as a director of the Company, effective December 19, 2025. The Board would like to thank Mr. Forward for his contributions and service to Panther and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Further, the Company announces it has entered into an agreement with Independent Trading Group Inc. dated November 3, 2025 ("ITG") to provide market making services for the Company. The initial term of the engagement is for a period of one (1) month (the "Initial Term"). The agreement will automatically renew for subsequential periods of one (1) month after the initial term (each additional month, an "Additional Term") unless either party provides written notice of termination to the other Party at least thirty (30) days prior to the end of the Initial Term or Additional Term. ITG is arm's length to the Company. The Company has paid ITG $5,000 for the Initial Term and will pay $10,000 for each Additional Term. ITG can be reached at: 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420, Toronto, ON M5E 1G4, Tel: 416-583-2194, Email: info@itg84.com.

About Panther Minerals Inc.

Panther Minerals Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality precious and base metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Panther Minerals trades on the CSE Exchange under the symbol PURR, the OTC under the symbol GLIOF and in FWB under the symbol 2BC.

PANTHER MINERALS INC.

Ram Kumar, CEO and Director

For more information, please call 877-305-4150, email info@pantherminerals.ca.

