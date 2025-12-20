37 Capital's 2025 Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, December 19, 2025 - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) (the "Company" or "37 Capital") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders, which was held on Thursday, December 18, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company's shareholders received the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, together with the auditor's report thereon; fixed the number of directors for the ensuing year at four; re-elected Hagop Jack (Jake) Kalpakian, Gregory T. McFarlane, Neil Spellman and Mathieu McDonald as Directors of the Company; re-appointed the Company's auditor, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor; and re-approved the Company's Stock Option Plan.
For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian at (604) 681-0204 or by email at info@37capitalinc.com. In addition, please visit the Company's website at www.37capitalinc.com or the Canadian Securities Exchange's website at http://thecse.com/en/listings/mining/37-capital-inc.
On Behalf of the Board 37 Capital Inc.,
"Jake H. Kalpakian" Jake H. Kalpakian President & CEO
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.
