Silicon Metals Corp. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement of up to $195,000

Vancouver, December 19, 2025 - Silicon Metals Corp. (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has the intention to complete a flow-through private placement of flow-through common shares for gross proceeds of up to $195,000 (the "Flow-Through Offering").

Pursuant to the Flow-Through Offering, the Company intends to issue up to 3,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price per share of $0.065. The Company intends to use the aggregate proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering to incur eligible exploration expenditures on its projects in British Columbia and Ontario. Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the Flow-Through Offering in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

All securities issued in connection with the Flow-through Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45‐102 - Resale of Securities.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company's Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Crystal Hills Project, located approximately 40 km north of the city of North Bay, Ontario, Canada, which consists of five mineral claims comprised of eighteen (18) cells totalling approximately 400 hectares. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the exploration stage and now fully 5-year permitted Ptarmigan Silica Project, located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

