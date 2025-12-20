Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Dec. 19, 2025 - Mustang Energy Corp. (CSE: MEC, OTC: MECPF, FRA: 92T) ("Mustang" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$180,000 from the sale of 2,000,000 critical flow-through units of the Company (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.09 per FT Unit (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, an "FT Share") and one half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, an "FT Warrant"), with each whole FT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") (on a non-flow-through basis) at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering (the "Closing").

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to incur resource exploration expenses which will constitute "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act and "flow through critical mineral mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act, which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025 to the purchasers of the FT Units in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Units.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering and finder's fees will be payable in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Closing is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the CSE. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company anticipates closing the Offering by December 31, 2025.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Mustang Energy Corp.

Mustang is a resource exploration company focused on acquiring and developing high-potential uranium and critical mineral assets. The Company is actively exploring its properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. Mustang's flagship property, Ford Lake, covers 7,743 hectares in the prolific eastern Athabasca Basin, while its Cigar Lake East and Roughrider South projects span 2,901 hectares in the Wollaston Domain. Mustang has also established its footprint in the Cluff Lake region of the Athabasca Basin with the acquisition of the Yellowstone Project and further expanded its presence in the south central region of the Athabasca Basin with the Dutton Project.

On behalf of the board of directors,

"Nicholas Luksha"

Nicholas Luksha

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mustang Energy Corp.

Attention: Nicholas Luksha, CEO and Director

Phone: (604) 838-0184

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the Closing, the issuance of the FT Units, the payment of finder's fees, the anticipated closing date of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, and the date by which the critical mineral mining expenditures will be renounced. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.