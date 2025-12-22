Thor Explorations Announces Douta Project Preliminary Feasibility Study Release Date

This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Vancouver, December 22, 2025 - Thor Explorations Ltd. ("Thor" or the "Company") announces that it will publish the results of the Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Douta Project in Senegal on Monday 26th January 2026.

Segun Lawson, President and CEO, will provide a live investor session via the Investor Meet Company platform on Tuesday 27th January 2026 at 2:00pm GMT to discuss the PFS.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential investors. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Thor Explorations plc via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/thor-explorations-ltd/register-investor

Investors who already follow Thor Explorations on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. Whilst the Company may not be able to answer every individual question, the aim is to address the issues raised by investors Responses to the Q&A will be published at the earliest opportunity on the Investor Meet Company platform following the presentation Investor feedback can also be submitted directly to management after the event to ensure the Company can understand all investor views. For further information, please email: thorexplorations@yellowjerseypr.com

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds:

a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria

a 100% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal

a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Project Cote D'Ivoire

additional exploration tenure in Nigeria, Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire comprising of wholly and majority owned interests

Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

Segun Lawson

President & CEO

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR

DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278766