Armory Mining Engages Castello Q Exploration for Ammo Antimony-Gold Work Program

Vancouver, December 22, 2025 - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce it has engaged Castello Q Exploration Corp to carry out an initial phase one work program at its 100% owned Ammo Antimony-Gold project, located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Ammo is 3,092-hectare exploration package that completely surrounds and is contiguous to the historical West Gore antimony-gold mine. West Gore produced both antimony and gold in the years leading up to World War I. The ground has since changed hands multiple times, and is currently held by Military Metals Corp.

West Gore was a significant producer during World War One, with production shipped to England. Records document nearly 32,000 metric tons of production between 1914-1917, yielding over 7,000 metric tons of antimony concentrate grading 46%.

Total gold recovered up to 1917 was 6,861 ounces. Limited work was conducted in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1980s by several companies along with the Nova Scotia government*.

"We have established budgets for the phase one exploration program at Ammo and are happy to begin working with Castello Q Exploration," said Alex Klenman, CEO. "This initial program will provide geologically important data that will contribute significantly to drill targeting. We're excited that meaningful exploration work is on the horizon and eager to move the project forward in a positive way," continued Mr. Klenman.



Figure 1: Map showing Armory's Ammo Project surrounding the historical West Gore antimony-gold mine

The initial work program is expected to consist of data compilation, prospecting and reconnaissance, to identify favorable geology, followed by detailed surface sampling and geophysics to assist in determining priority drill targets. The Company plans to budget up to $656,000 CDN for the initial phase of exploration.

* Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report, Battery Metals Corp, Mark S. King, P. Geo., Michael C. Corey, P. Geo., May 25, 2021

Note: The Company considers historical data at West Gore to be relevant. Readers are cautioned that the Company has not independently verified the information, and notes that the mineralization on this property may not be indicative of the mineralization on the Company's property.

About Armory Mining Corp

Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. In addition, the Company controls 100% interest in both the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia and the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in British Columbia.

Qualified Person

Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P. Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

