TomaGold Corp. Intercepts 6.68% ZnEq (1.57 g/t AuEq) over 48.05 Metres

Main High-Grade Intersections: Hole TOM-25-009 (from 156.70 m): 6.68% ZnEq (1.57 g/t AuEq) over 48.05 metres, including 39.03% ZnEq (9.15 g/t AuEq) over 2.90 metres and 21.86% ZnEq (5.12 g/t AuEq) over 5.40 metres. Hole TOM-25-009 (from 244.50 m): 5.44% ZnEq (1.27 g/t AuEq) over 15.20 metres, including 25.15% ZnEq (5.85 g/t AuEq) over 2.55 metres. Hole TOM-25-010 (from 130.70 m): 2.67% ZnEq (0.62 g/t AuEq) over 48.30 metres, including 12.87% ZnEq (3.00 g/t AuEq) over 6.25 metres.

Assay results are pending for five drill holes targeting the lateral and depth extensions of the known mineralized envelope (TOM-25-011 to TOM-25-015).

Hydrothermal footprint: Identification of a significant hydrothermal signature at the roof of the main mineralization, providing valuable exploration guidance for potential extensions.

Exploration ongoing: A Borehole EM survey is currently underway on the ground to identify new targets.

TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT; OTCPK: TOGOF) ("TomaGold" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the initial assay results from drill holes TOM-25-009 and TOM-25-010 at its Berrigan Mine project located in the Chibougamau mining camp, in Québec. These are the first two of seven holes for a total of 3,098 metres at Berrigan Mine, with the objective of testing the historical mineralized structure and opening new potential mineralization at depth. The results confirm the presence of high-grade gold-bearing polymetallic vein systems within an extensive mineralized envelope hosted in ultramafic rocks.This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251222747461/en/Figure 1: Berrigan Mine Drill Hole Location MapDavid Grondin, CEO of TomaGold, commented: "These initial results are truly outstanding, most notably the 39% ZnEq intersection in hole TOM-25-009. The confirmation of a hydrothermal footprint overlying the main mineralized zones significantly reinforces our geological understanding of the Berrigan Mine project. With the EM survey currently underway and extension drilling results expected in January, we look forward to defining the full scale and continuity of the mineralized envelope."

Jean Lafleur, P.Geo., VP Exploration at TomaGold, added: "TomaGold is currently advancing an all-encompassing litho-structural and geophysical compilation, synthesis and interpretation for its Chibougamau mining camp projects, incorporating AI modeling with Windfall Geotek's proprietary system. We've also completed additional geophysical work to refine both gold and polymetallic targeting for the upcoming winter 2026 exploration campaign. This approach has already yielded new targets, which are currently being tested through diamond drilling. The latest drilling results at Berrigan Mine offer a glimpse into the exploration potential of some of these targets."

Mineralization at Berrigan Mine is primarily associated with carbonatized ultramafic rocks. Analysis of visually non-mineralized samples, including intervals initially excluded from sampling, has identified low-grade halos associated with quartz-carbonate stockwork that increase the potential volume of the mineralized envelope. A borehole EM survey is currently being conducted on holes from this campaign to guide future deep drilling. To ensure a comprehensive understanding of the system, the team proactively analyzed previously unsampled sections to ensure that no low-grade mineralization or alteration halos were overlooked.

Next steps will include receipt of assay results in January 2026 for five additional holes testing lateral and depth extensions, integration of EM and complete core assay data into the resource model, compilation and characterization of alteration systems, and planning of a field exploration program. Phase 2 drilling will be planned following compilation of Phase 1 drilling, geophysical data, and results from the upcoming field campaign.

Table 1: First Two Holes of Phase 1 Drilling Campaign at Berrigan Mine Project

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) ZnEq (%) AuEq (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) TOM-25-009 156.70 204.75 48.05 6.68 1.57 1.12 7.55 365 13977 Including 156.70 159.60 2.90 39.03 9.15 6.76 40.24 1897 75694 Including 163.95 169.00 5.05 3.85 0.90 0.41 11.35 285 14295 Including 181.70 182.90 1.20 14.06 3.29 2.36 19.50 346 28900 Including 189.20 194.60 5.40 21.86 5.12 3.75 16.35 754 48142 Including 196.00 198.60 2.60 2.40 0.57 0.43 5.28 565 1116 Including 204.00 204.70 0.70 43.65 10.25 8.71 9.20 478 60100 230.35 236.80 6.45 1.36 0.32 0.14 1.23 152 6699 Including 235.70 236.80 1.10 5.61 1.31 0.72 2.80 373 22700 244.50 259.70 15.20 5.44 1.27 0.59 7.22 440 24026 Including 254.60 257.15 2.55 25.15 5.85 2.24 32.07 1472 134216 TOM-25-010 108.00 111.00 3.00 2.54 0.60 0.51 1.53 232 2310 120.65 125.00 4.35 8.93 2.08 0.95 9.11 482 42663 Including 121.95 125.00 3.05 9.18 2.14 0.84 10.56 578 48566 130.70 179.00 48.30 2.67 0.62 0.30 4.11 385 10557 Including 135.75 142.00 6.25 12.87 3.00 1.63 16.13 928 47881 Including 144.80 149.00 4.20 2.21 0.51 0.12 4.68 366 13073 Including 158.30 159.35 1.05 4.05 0.94 0.16 5.93 974 27300 Including 175.50 177.70 2.20 4.71 1.10 0.79 3.57 393 10377

Notes:

The reported widths represent core lengths. ZnEq and AuEq are calculated using the Company's standard parameters. True width is estimated to be approximately 80-85% of the core length, depending on the deviation angles.

AuEq calculation was based on US$4150/oz Au, $51.36/oz Ag, US$5.044/lb Cu and $1.398/lb Zn. AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t × 0.01237) + (Cu ppm × 0.000083) + (Zn ppm × 0.000023). The use of AuEq is to calculate cut-off grades for exploration purposes, and no adjustments were made for metal recovery.

ZnEq calculation was based on US$4047/oz Au, $50.22/oz Ag, US$4.796/lb Cu and $1.390/lb Zn. ZnEq = Zn ppm + (Ag g/t × 527) + (Au g/t x 42466) + (Cu ppm × 3.45) / 10,000. The use of ZnEq is to calculate cut-off grades for exploration purposes, and no adjustments were made for metal recovery.

Table 2: Berrigan Mine Drill Hole Collars

Hold ID Azimuth Dip Length UTM - East UTM - North Elevation TOM-25-009 129.70 -55.40 276.00 542370.00 5532596.00 395 TOM-25-010 130.01 -55.05 252.00 542419.00 5532647.00 392

Note: Assay results are pending for TOM-25-011 to TOM-25-015.

About the Berrigan Mine Project

The Berrigan Mine property consists of 16 claims totalling 483 hectares located 4 km north-northwest of the town of Chibougamau. TomaGold has an option to acquire 100% of the property from Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

The property has been the subject of more than one historical estimate. Met-Chem Canada Inc. prepared the most recent of these in April 2001 in a report titled: "Pre-feasibility study: Etude Conceptuelle, Projects Berrigan and Tortigny" by Chuinard et al. In the report, a resource estimate completed using polygonal estimation techniques stated 1,388,915 tonnes of material grading 3.17% Zn and 1.77 g/t Au on the main Berrigan Mine zone. No resource classifications were given for the resource (GM61359).

The mineral resource estimate presented above is historical in nature and was not prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to rely on this estimate, in whole or in part, as a current mineral resource. Substantial data compilation, verification, and, potentially, additional drilling and resampling would be required by a qualified person before the historical estimate could be classified as a current mineral resource. There can be no assurance that any portion of the historical mineral resource will ultimately be confirmed or demonstrated to be economically viable. For further information regarding the Berrigan Mine Project, please consult the press release dated September 13, 2023.

Technical Disclosure

The drilling program was managed by Explo-Logik of Val-d'Or, Québec. Drill core was split in half, with one half submitted to AGAT Laboratories at Val-d'Or for analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (50 g) with atomic absorption finish, while base metals were analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish. Samples with gold grades greater than 10 g/t are reprocessed using metallic screening with a 106 µm cutoff. The processed material is split and analyzed by fire assay with ICP-OES finish to extinction. A separate split is prepared to independently analyze mineralized intervals with a target grade greater than 1.00% Cu-Zn using a Na?O? fusion with ICP-OES or ICP-MS finish. Sample preparation duplicates, certified reference standards, and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean Lafleur, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company, and Suzie Tremblay, P.Geo., Vice President of Operations at Explo-Logik Inc. and a consultant to TomaGold, each acting as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About TomaGold

TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT, OTCPK: TOGOF) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential precious and base metal projects, with a primary focus on gold and copper in Québec and Ontario. The Company's core assets are located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Québec, where it owns the Obalski gold-copper-silver project and holds options to acquire 12 additional properties, including the Berrigan Mine, Radar, David, and Dufault projects. TomaGold also holds a 24.5% joint venture interest in the Baird gold property near the Red Lake Mining Camp in Ontario. In addition, the Company has lithium and rare earth element (REE) projects in the James Bay region, strategically positioned near significant recent discoveries.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the potential results of exploration and drilling activities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

