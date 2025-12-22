LithiumBank Signs Development Agreement with Leading Energy Services and Technology Supplier That

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) ("LithiumBank" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Development Agreement ("DA") dated December 21, 2025, with a Leading Energy Services and Technology Supplier ("LESTS") (together the "Parties") to provide technical services required to bring the Boardwalk lithium brine project ("Boardwalk"), located in northwest Alberta, Canada, to production with project execution targeted for 2027. The DA envisions the Parties collaborating in developing the Boardwalk asset using licensed modular Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology, and includes commissioning a Feasibility Study, front-end engineering design, and engineering procurement and construction activities. The feasibility study envisions two initial DLE modules together capable of up to 10,000 tonne per annum ("tpa") Lithium Carbonate ("LCE").

"We are pleased to have reached this juncture in Boardwalk's development, where we have a distinct path toward commercial production," remarked Rob Shewchuk, CEO and Director of LithiumBank. "We are confident in LESTS's proven track record as the primary development contractor for the Boardwalk project. Their extensive experience in both subsurface and lithium processing technologies empowers LithiumBank to expedite our development process. We anticipate a feasibility study to be completed in 2026, which will significantly reduce our development timeline and costs compared to alternative strategies. Furthermore, we anticipate that Boardwalk will generate minimal new surface disturbance while simultaneously benefiting local communities. Additionally, our license with LESTS's comprehensive proven DLE solution and modular approach is projected to scale production by 5,000 tpa LCE increments with a capital intensity that we believe is more advantageous than comparable brine projects in North America."

The DA is the culmination of 3 years of collaboration on LithiumBank's Alberta lithium brine assets that includes detailed subsurface modelling (as announced February 20, 2025) and extensive DLE testing (as announced April 14, 2025). The flexible commercialisation approach with 5,000 tpa DLE modules significantly reduces the financial and technical risk in commercializing production of a battery grade lithium carbonate.

Part of the development funding will be provided by the Alberta government through Emissions Reduction Alberta ("ERA") for:

Re-entering and deepening a 2nd past producing, suspended, oil and gas well of the Leduc formation (as announced Nov, 20, 2025); Conducting concentration and conversion testing of 114,320 Liters (30,200 gallons) raw brine to a battery grade lithium carbonate, and; Completing a Feasibility Study.

The funding will refund LithiumBank up to 50% of each milestone up to a total of $3.9M.

During the DA Term, the Company agrees to collaborate exclusively with LESTS with respect to proposed work contemplated by the DA, until the earlier of (i) such time as the Parties execute a definitive agreement; or (ii) such time as the Parties abandon negotiations by mutual written consent.

The DA includes the terms for the licensing of LESTS's proven technology at Boardwalk for the full processing flow sheet, from brine pretreatment all the way to a battery grade product that is transferrable. The license fee is payable from the proceeds of production by way of a gross overriding royalty that LithiumBank deems favourable to Boardwalk. The solution also uses significantly less water, energy and fewer chemical reagents in comparison to other DLE-based offerings.

Key milestones for the partnership with LESTS include:

DLE Testing Eluate Treatability & Concentration Study, and Conversion Testing

Feasibility Study / DFS / Subsurface Modelling

Detailed Engineering and AACE Class 2 Estimate for Financial Investment Decision

Procurement

Phased Commercial Production Plant Construction

Commissioning, and Startup

Boardwalk's NI 43-101 resource estimate entitled "LithiumBank Resources Corp. Boardwalk NI 43-101 Technical Report" reported Indicated resources of 5.2 million tonnes LCE at 81.6 mg/L lithium within 11.96 cubic kilometres (km3) of brine and 2.8 million tonnes LCE inferred at 79 mg/L lithium within 6.56 km3 of brine with an effective date of February 20, 2025 (as announced Feb. 20, 2025).





Figure 1. Map of Boardwalk Brine Hosted Mineral Licenses and NI 43-101 Resource Estimate

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10140/278791_f6e3b10a1427cb78_001full.jpg

Notes

1: Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

2: The weights are reported in metric tonnes (1,000 kg or 2,204.6 lbs).

3: Tonnage numbers are rounded to the nearest 1,000 unit.

4: In a 'confined' aquifer (as reported herein), effective porosity is an appropriate parameter to use for the resource estimate.

5: The resource estimation was completed and reported using a cut-off of 50 mg/L Li.

6: To describe the resource in terms of industry standard, a conversion factor of 5.323 is used to convert elemental Li to Li2CO3, or Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE).

Qualified Person

The information that forms the basis for the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was prepared and approved by Kevin Piepgrass, P.Geo, who is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Mr Kevin Piepgrass consents and approves of the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Kevin Piepgrass is the Chief Operating Officer for LithiumBank and is non-independent.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is a publicly traded lithium company that is focused on developing its two flagship projects, Boardwalk and Park Place, in Western Canada. These projects host some of the largest lithium brine resources in North America (Figure 1). The Company holds 1,240,140 acres of brown-field brine hosted mineral licenses across three districts in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The Company has pilot tested multiple mature Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technologies and has signed a Development Agreement for the Boardwalk project. This agreement includes binding DLE licensing terms with a Leading Energy Services and Technology Supplier to provide a cost-effective and commercially viable end-to-end solution. The Company is now working toward establishing commercial lithium production using a modular scale-up approach.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

