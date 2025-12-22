Ashley Gold Corp. Year in Review: 2025 - A Year of Expansion, High-Grade Discoveries, and Strategic Advancements

CALGARY, December 22, 2025 - Ashley Gold Corp. (CSE: "ASHL") ("Ashley" or the "Company") a dynamic Canadian mineral exploration company targeting high-potential gold and polymetallic assets in established mining districts, today issues its 2025 Year in Review.

This year marked significant progress in exploration, financing, and portfolio optimization amid robust gold market conditions. Highlights included multiple high-grade assay results, successful drill programs, strategic acquisitions and a divestment, as well as key leadership additions. These milestones have strengthened Ashley's position for continued growth and value creation.

"2025 was a pivotal year for Ashley Gold Corp., characterized by aggressive exploration across our Ontario and British Columbia projects, delivering exciting high-grade results and setting the stage for advanced exploration development," said Darcy Christian, CEO of Ashley Gold Corp. "With strengthening sector interest, strategic land positions, and a focused, dedicated team, we've advanced our assets toward drill-ready status. Strong shareholder support and operational achievements are positioning us for a breakthrough 2026."



President Noah Komavli on the year end;

"It was a pleasure to join the team in 2025 and drive value amidst the strong backdrop of the gold market. With Howie core assays pending and our focus on carrying forward momentum into 2026, we will continue to evaluate best options for value creation. I think that the company has found its footing and the New Year will mark an important pivot, from relative greenfield, to advanced targeting.



We will continue to keep promises to our investors, building further trust with results and discipline.

I wish our shareholders and stakeholders a Merry Christmas and a peaceful holiday season."

2025 by the Numbers:

- $947,751.51 dollars raised in 2025

- 75% increase in share price (4 cents Jan 4, to 7 cents Dec 19, 2025, with a yearly high of 11 cents)

- 42 press releases, keeping shareholders up to date with meaningful news

- 8 ground programs (including 3 channel sampling programs)

- 4 claim expansions (Burnthut Strike, Burnthut North, 2 Howie claims, Brockman), 1 property acquisition (Icefield), 1 property divestment (Tabor/Sakoose/Brockman)

- 2 drill programs

- 2 directors added to the Board;

Noah Komavli, P.Eng

Chris Wolfenberg

- 1 advisor appointment;

Jody Dahrouge, P.Geo

- Max value returned;

Alto-Gardnar channel sampling; 130 g/t Au from 1.0 m

2026 Outlook:

Completion of permitting across Dryden area portfolio

- Modern IP surveys to compliment surface work

- Continue to evaluate portfolio for best properties for discovery and overall resource potential

- Further drilling in Q1

- MOU's with key regional stakeholders



Click Image To View Full Size

Image 1: Darcy (left) and Noah (right) bagging a sample from the Santa Maria 1 pit during September 2025 field prospecting

Key Highlights from 2025

Q1: Strategic Planning, Drilling Mobilization, and Portfolio Enhancements

The year began with a rapid execution on drill plans.



On January 16, 2025, Ashley summarized 2024 accomplishments, including high-grade surface samples, and outlined 2025 objectives, emphasizing maiden drilling at Burnthut and Howie.

In February, focus shifted to the Burnthut Project.



On February 3, 2025, the Company executed a drilling contract, with operations commencing February 28, 2025.



March brought land expansions and deals.



On March 18, 2025, Ashley expanded its land position at Burnthut following positive initial drilling indicators showing broad mineralization.



On March 20, 2025, the Company entered a purchase agreement for the acquisition of the Icefield Project, expanding its gold focused portfolio into polymetallic systems.

Q2: Consolidations, Leadership Additions, and Assay Confirmations

April featured further consolidations and funding.



On April 1, 2025, Ashley further consolidated the Burnthut Project post-drilling, with assays pending.



On April 8, 2025, the Company announced a $175,000 financing.



This was followed by April 17, 2025, when Ashley closed an oversubscribed unit private placement and completed the Icefield acquisition.



May delivered strong exploration results.



On May 6, 2025, assays confirmed surface mineralization at depth, with over 65 meters of gold-mineralization at a newly discovered stock work zone at Burnthut.



Leadership was bolstered on May 13, 2025, with the appointment of Noah Komavli as President and Director.



On May 26, 2025, mechanized stripping and channel sampling at Howie yielded up to 20.2 g/t Au over 0.8m, confirming significant potential at surface.





June emphasized advisory expertise and district-scale growth.



On June 2, 2025, Jody Dahrouge, P.Geo, joined the Advisory Board.



On June 17, 2025, Ashley further consolidated Tabor and Sakoose properties while providing an exploration update on ongoing programs.

Q3: Financing Success, Assay Results, and Fall Program Updates

July saw financing and additional high-grade finds.



On July 9, 2025, assays from Burnthut delineated a wide gold-bearing corridor, with samples up to 0.72 g/t Au.



On July 11, 2025, the recent 100% acquisition at Brockman returned high-grade samples up to 28.9 g/t Au.



Financing was announced on July 14, 2025, for up to $275,000 in flow-through and non-flow-through shares.



On July 29, 2025, the first tranche closed, funding Phase 1 work with field crews mobilized to the Howie project.



August capped summer activities with funding closure. On August 28, 2025, Ashley announced the close of an oversubscribed placement, fully funding Phase 2 exploration.





September provided comprehensive updates.



On September 3, 2025, the Company shared a fall exploration update for Ontario, highlighting channel sampling completion, pending assays, and discovery of 1987 Howie drill core.



On September 9, 2025, Twilight Zone core visuals were shared, with updates on the Ontario portfolio, including 100% ownership acquisition of Sakoose.



On September 11, 2025, a British Columbia fall update detailed advancements in high-grade polymetallic assets and engagement of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. for an exploration program.



Channel results on September 22, 2025 confirmed a broad low-grade gold zone at Howie on the Twilight Zone, with historic core submitted for assay.

Q4: Prospecting Results, Expansions, High-Grade Assays, and Winter Drill Preparations

October was active with further prospecting and portfolio optimization.



On October 7, 2025, ground prospecting results from Santa Maria and Howie projects were announced, building on historic data.



On October 10, 2025, re-mobilization occurred for further ground work at Howie and Alto.



Historic core assay results on October 14, 2025 from Howie returned 0.33 g/t Au over 25.74 m.



On October 17, 2025, the Alto-Gardnar exploration program was expanded in Dryden after visible gold was encountered.



On October 20, 2025, the majority of the Tabor-Sakoose package was optioned for up to $375,000, with an update provided.



High-grade results from Gold Mountain, BC, on October 30, 2025 included gold, silver, and copper grabs.





November focused on leadership, assays, and financing for drilling.



On November 4, 2025, Chris Wolfenberg was named to the Board of Directors.



Channel assays on November 10, 2025 at Alto-Gardnar hit up to 130 g/t Au over 1.0 m.



On November 13, 2025, a $530,000 flow-through and non-flow-through financing was launched for the permitted winter drill program.



Dual updates on November 27, 2025 covered Tranche 1 closure, discussion of importance and next steps, as well as signing a drill contractor for the maiden Howie program in December.

December saw the execution of drilling and completion of financing to execute plans into 2026.



On December 9, 2025, the company announced the completed mobilization of Rodren Drilling Ltd. to the Howie Project and initialization of drilling over the Twilight-Gap anomaly.



December 16, 2025 saw the close of the financing announced November 13, 2025, for gross proceeds of $506,861.51.

December 17, 2025, the company announced the completion of a 4 hole program on the Howie Project, with drill crews de-mobilizing and core logging commencing in Winnipeg, Manitoba.



Outlook for 2026

Entering 2026, Ashley is drill-ready and permitted across key projects, with ongoing permitting on key targets. Bolstered by a solid financial position and expert team, the Company anticipates delivering shareholder value through continued discoveries, development and value add transactions.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Darcy Christian, CEO, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Christian is registered as a Professional Geoscientist with Engineers Geoscientists of Alberta. Mr. Christian is non-independent of Ashley Gold Corp.

*Management cautions that grab samples are selective in nature, and the assay results may not necessarily represent true underlying mineralization.

ABOUT ASHLEY GOLD CORP.

Ashley Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focussed on acquiring and developing highly prospective gold and polymetallic deposits in Canada's top mining regions. The Company's flagship assets are in the Dryden Area in Ontario with a 100% ownership in Burnthut, Howie, Alto-Gardnar and Santa-Maria claims as well as in British Columbia with the Icefield Portfolio having two highly prospective claim packages.

For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), or visit us at www.ashleygoldcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on currently available information, Ashley Gold Corp. provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Factors which cause results to differ materially are set out in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) (www.sedarplus.ca). Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward-looking statements."

