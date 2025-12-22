Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Vancouver, December 22, 2025 - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of the Company's 2025 key accomplishments at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.

2025 PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

A five-year exploration drilling permit was granted by the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals

Adjacent claim staking of Copper Dome East expanded the Project size to 7,997 ha

Acquisition of Copper Dome North, an adjacent property, expanded the Project size to 12,833 ha

Fall fieldwork program established 53 field stations with full metadata across the property

Rock samples have been sent for assaying

Copper sulphides, including bornite and chalcopyrite were observed in several rock samples

Key alteration assemblages observed are indicative of proximity to porphyry centers

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "2025 marked a significant step forward for the Copper Dome Project. The granting of a five-year drilling permit, combined with strategic property expansion to over 12,800 hectares, gives us both the time horizon and land position needed to properly evaluate the system. The identification of copper sulphides, including bornite and chalcopyrite, together with alteration assemblages consistent with porphyry-style mineralization, reinforces our belief that the Project has strong discovery potential. We look forward to receiving rock sample assay results and advancing the Project toward drill-ready status in 2026."

Year-end Review

The 2025 exploration program at the Copper Dome Project represented a key advancement in the systematic evaluation of the property, highlighted by the receipt of a five-year exploration drilling permit. This permit provides the Company with a defined multi-year framework to plan and execute phased drilling programs, significantly de-risking future exploration timelines.

In parallel, the Company expanded the Project footprint through strategic staking and acquisition of adjacent claims, consolidating a contiguous land package totaling 12,833 hectares. Fall fieldwork established a robust geological foundation, including 53 fully documented field stations, and identified copper sulphide mineralization and alteration assemblages indicative of proximity to porphyry-style mineralization. Rock samples collected during the program have been submitted for assaying, with results expected to further refine geological interpretations and prioritize drill targets.

Upcoming Catalysts

Q1 2026 - Rock sample assay results

January 2026 - Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

January 2026 - AME Roundup 2026

March 2026 - Professional & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention

Q2 2026 onward - Further exploration activities

About The Copper Dome Project

Copper Dome is located in the lower Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining districts. The Project directly adjoins Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s (TSX: HBM) producing Copper Mountain Mine to the north which hosts Proven and Probable Reserves of 702 million tonnes grading 0.24% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, and 0.72 g/t Ag (hudbayminerals.com). Multiple mineralized zones have been identified across the Property, with historical drilling confirming high-grade copper associated with northeast-trending structures similar to those hosting mineralization at Copper Mountain.*

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling year-round access, cost-efficient exploration, and a stable, low-risk jurisdiction.

Historical Work Completed

Geophysics: 51 km of induced polarization (IP); airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) coverage over ~50% of the Property

Sampling: 2,253 soils and 378 rocks collected

Drilling: 8,900+ m of diamond drilling

Trenching: Over 1 km excavated

With a five-year drill permit in place, the Company is focused on advancing the Project toward drill-ready target definition.

* Management cautions that past results, discoveries and mineralization on Copper Mountain are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on Copper Dome.

About Canada One

Canada One Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the discovery of copper-the critical metal powering the global energy transition. The Company advances projects from discovery through to resource definition with disciplined data-driven exploration and responsible practices. Its flagship Copper Dome Project, near Princeton, British Columbia, targets a porphyry copper-gold system in an established mining district. Canada One aims to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders and local communities.

Acknowledgement

Canada One acknowledges that the Copper Dome Project is located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Smelqmix People. We recognize and respect their cultural heritage and relationship to the land, honoring their past, present and future.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Mark, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

