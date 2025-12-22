Mineral Road to Acquire Additional Interest in Golcap Resources

Vancouver, December 22, 2025 - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a further 2,000,000 shares of Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) ("GCP") from a related party seller (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), representing an additional 6.2% of GCP, in consideration for 5,000,000 units of ROAD, with each ROAD unit issued at a deemed value of $0.10 per ROAD unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of ROAD for the next 2 years at an exercise price of $0.20. GCP is a company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). It is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in politically stable and resource friendly jurisdictions. The Company notes that one of its directors, Garry Stock, is also a director of GCP.

The acquisition will be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") because the seller under the Share Purchase Agreement is a private company that is controlled by a director (Damien Reynolds) of the Company. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The closing of the acquisition remains subject to the Company's completion of its filing requirements with the CSE, and approval by the CSE, as may be required. The common shares and warrants issued upon closing of the acquisition will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to ROAD including, but not limited to, statements with respect to closing of the acquisition of GCP shares. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although ROAD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of ROAD's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

