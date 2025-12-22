American Critical Minerals Clarifies Technical Disclosure

VANCOUVER, December 22, 2025 - American Critical Minerals Corp. ("American Critical Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:KCLI)(OTCQB:APCOF)(Frankfurt:2P3) reports that as a result of a review of the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure.

On October 28, 2025, the Company voluntarily filed a technical report (the "Report") under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca with respect to its Green River Potash and Lithium Project. The Company wishes to clarify that while the Report does provide updated information on the Green River Potash and Lithium Project, it does not contain a mineral resource estimate nor a target for further exploration prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Accordingly, the Company advises readers not to rely on the Report until such time as the Company has been able to re-file an amended technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the Chief Operations Officer of the Company and a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Clarke, President & CEO

Contact: (604)-551-9665

