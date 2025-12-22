Laurion Announces Closing Of Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME|OTC: LMEFF|FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of flow-through units (the "FT Units"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Corporation issued 4,619,130 FT Units at a subscription price of $0.33 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of $1,524,313.

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one non flow-through common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.39 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The FT Shares and the Warrants comprising the FT Units qualify as "flow-through shares", as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act), which will qualify, once renounced, as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Tax Act, which will be renounced with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025 (provided the subscriber deals at arm's length with the Corporation at all relevant times) to the initial purchasers of FT Units in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Units. LAURION intends to allocate the proceeds from the Private Placement to advance the Corporation's 2026 drill program on the Ishkõday property. Planned drilling will focus on key areas within the A-Zone/McLeod and CRK Trend, as well as the historic Sturgeon River Mine area. These zones have been prioritized based on their structural characteristics, surface observations and past drill results, as LAURION continues to build on its growing understanding of the broader mineralized system.

"This financing enables us to keep advancing our disciplined, technically driven approach to unlocking the potential of the Ishkõday system," said Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO. "We are targeting areas with strong structural and geological signals, guided by strong technical fundamentals and a clear strategy for long-term value creation."

In connection with the Private Placement, certain arm's-length finders received an aggregate of $66,559 as a cash finder's commission and an aggregate of 201,693 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one non flow-through common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.33 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day, expiring on April 23, 2026. The Private Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 278,716,413 outstanding shares, of which approximately 73.6% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the scope of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Ishkõday Project. A consequence of LAURION's success and advancement over the past several years is that the Corporation has become positioned as an acquisition target for appropriate potential acquirors. Accordingly, the Corporation's Board of Directors is aware that possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities may arise and/or could be procured in the short or medium terms. The Corporation will promptly issue a press release if any material change occurs.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:



LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin - President and CEO

Tel: 1-705-788-9186 Fax: 1-705-805-9256

Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant

Email: info@laurion.ca

Website: http://www.LAURION.ca

Follow us on: X (@LAURION_LME), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/cynthia-le-sueur-aquin-laurion-lme-04b03017/)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the Corporation's ability to advance, expand and/or develop the Ishkõday Project and any possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities that may arise and/or could be procured in the future with respect to the Corporation. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the TSXV not providing its final approval for the Private Placement (including the payment of finders' fees in connection therewith) or any strategic alternatives or transactional opportunities, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, future prices of gold and/or other metals, and those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. All sample values are from grab samples and channel samples, which by their nature, are not necessarily representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in this press release.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.