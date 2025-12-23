Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification

ST HELIER, Dec. 23, 2025 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on December 22, 2025 from Mr Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of a discretionary trust which ultimately owns the shares in Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in the Company, ("Toziyana") that Toziyana purchased 7,457 common shares in the Company on December 22, 2025 at a price of $26.83 per share (the "Purchase").

Following the Purchase, Mr Victor Gapare now holds an interest, as the settlor of that trust, in common shares representing 12.66 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

A copy of the notification is below.

