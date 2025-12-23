XAU Resources Inc. Announces Director Resignation

Toronto, December 23, 2025 - XAU Resources Inc. (TSXV: GIG) ("XAU") announces that Dan Hrushewsky has resigned from the board of directors of the XAU.

Mr. Hrushewsky was one of XAU's founding directors and seed investors and helped guide the company through its initial public offering, qualifying transaction, and to its current stage. He is retiring from the XAU board of directors to focus on his other involvements in the mining industry.

Commenting on Mr. Hrushewsky's retirement, XAU board Chair, Peter Hambro, said: "We are really sad to see Dan leave us. He has been a great help in the development of our mineral assets in Guyana and I am sure we will miss his wise counsel as XAU moves to its next important phase."

XAU Chief Executive Officer, Gary Bay, added: "Dan has been and will I am sure continue to be a great friend to XAU. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About XAU Resources Inc.

XAU is a gold exploration and development company advancing high-potential assets within Guyana's prolific Greenstone Belt. Focused on its Noseno Gold Project and other targets within the region, XAU is well-positioned to tap into Guyana's rich, underexplored mineral potential, capitalizing on the country's investor-friendly policies and growing infrastructure. For more information, visit XAU's website at xauresources.com and its filings at sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration potential of XAU's mineral property and potential property acquisitions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of XAU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; exploration results; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to acquire, retain and advance its properties or to acquire additional properties; inability to conclude agreements to acquire properties on reasonable terms or at all; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mineral exploration industry; political instability, terrorism; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain regulatory approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to XAU's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although XAU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and XAU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

