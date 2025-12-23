Prismo Metals Inc. Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) announces that, pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan, it has granted a total of 925,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers of the Company. The Options are each exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.12 for a period of five years, subject to certain vesting conditions. The Company has also granted to certain consultants of the Company 250,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.12 having a three-year term and 250,000 restricted share units. Each restricted share unit entitles the holder to be issued one common share of the Company on vesting. The restricted share units will vest 25% on the date of grant, 37.5% after three months and 37.5% after six months.

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on three silver projects (Palos Verdes, Silver King and Ripsey) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

