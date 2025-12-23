Mosseau Drill Program Completed: 2025 Programs Reviewed

Vancouver, British Columbia / December 23, 2025 ? TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV: HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drill program on the northern and central areas of Mosseau, its flagship project in Quebec's Abitibi Urban Barry belt, the home to Gold Field's Windfall deposit. Further is a summary of the advancements made on Harvest Gold's district scale land package in 2025.

Harvest Gold President and CEO, Rick Mark, states: "Looking back, it has been a very busy and successful year advancing our three property, district scale land package in the Quebec Urban Barry belt. We could not have done it without the ongoing support of our largest shareholder, Crescat Capital, who now owns approximately 19.9% of Harvest Gold, and all the other investors who participated in our three private placements this year. I also want to recognize Louis Martin, who has led our excellent geological team and managed the various exploration and drilling programs conducted in 2025. We are very much looking forward to 2026".

MOSSEAU

Harvest Gold completed 21 diamond drill holes totaling 4,692 metres on the Mosseau property. Drilling targeted the northern and central areas of the property. Assay results for the northern drill holes have been received and have either been reported or are currently being compiled. Assay results from the central portion of the property are pending, with complete results from both areas expected in January.

Diamond drilling was carried out by Forage Rouillier Drilling of Amos. Drill supervision and core logging were completed by Explo-Logik, and drill core analyses were performed by AGAT Laboratories.

Additional work on Mosseau completed in 2025 included expanded magnetic coverage flown by Novatem over newly staked claims adjoining the Mosseau Property and a second phase of prospecting and a soil sampling program by IOS.

URBAN BARRY

A regional, property-wide reconnaissance till sampling program was completed by IOS in 2025. Results are pending and are expected in January 2026.

LaBELLE

A property wide high-resolution airborne magnetic survey flown by Novatem was completed over the Labelle property. This survey confirmed the extension of the Kiask River Corridor across the property. A prospecting and soil survey was also completed over the western part of the property. Results are pending and are expected in January 2026.

FINANCING

In 2025, the Company raised a total of $3,429,299.89 in three non-brokered private placements to fund exploration activities on its three properties in Quebec's Urban Barry belt.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields Ltd.'s - Windfall Deposit.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

