Sun Summit Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, December 23, 2025 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced in the Company's press releases on December 9, 2025 and December 12, 2025, through the issuance of (i) 67,857,143 charity flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Charity FT Share") at a price of $0.14 per Charity FT Share; and (ii) 20,000,000 non-flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (each, an "NFT Shares") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $11,500,000.

The Charity FT Shares qualify as a flow-through share within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration of the Company's JD, Theory and Buck properties and any other Canadian properties that the Company may acquire, and for general working capital purposes, provided that the Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the Charity FT Shares to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Tax Act.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $303,380 and granted an aggregate of 2,944,400 non-transferable finder warrants of the Company (each, a "Finder Warrant") to arm's length finders of the Company in connection with the Private Placement. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.14 per share until December 23, 2027.

The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring on April 24, 2025, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Options Issuance

The Company also announces that it has, subject to approval of the TSXV, granted an aggregate of 9,000,000 stock options of the Company (the "Options") to certain employees, directors and advisors of the Company, in accordance with the rules of the TSXV and the Company's stock option plan. Each Option entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Common Share until December 23, 2030.

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD and Theory Projects in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

