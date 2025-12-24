Stearman Resources Inc. Announces Appointment Of Esen Boldkhuu As Chief Executive Officer

Stearman Resources Inc. (CSE: STMN) ("Stearman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Esen Boldkhuu as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Boldkhuu brings a distinctive combination of deep mining heritage and modern technology expertise to Stearman. Growing up during Mongolia's mining boom, he spent his childhood on geology trips, developing an early understanding of mineral exploration and resource development. Most recently, Mr. Boldkhuu held corporate development roles at Abitibi Metals and Formation Metals, where he supported several multi-million-dollar financings and strategic initiatives. He is also co-founder of Chimege, a natural language processing AI platform, demonstrating his ability to bridge traditional resource industries with cutting-edge technology.

"Esen's unique background positions him ideally to lead Stearman through its next phase of growth," said Kirby Renton, Chief Operating Officer of Stearman Resources. "His experience in corporate development, combined with his understanding of both mining fundamentals and emerging technologies, will be invaluable as we advance our uranium portfolio in the Athabasca Basin. His track record in capital markets and innovative approach to exploration will strengthen our ability to create value for shareholders."

"I am honored to lead Stearman at such an exciting time for uranium exploration in Canada," said Esen Boldkhuu. "The Athabasca Basin represents one of the world's premier uranium districts, and our three properties (Murphy Lake, Zoo Bay, and NeoCore) offer significant exploration potential. I look forward to working with our talented team to advance our exploration programs, leverage modern technologies and data analytics to enhance our targeting efforts, and build on the strong foundation that has been established. With our recent financing complete and drill-ready projects, 2026 will be a transformative year for Stearman."

Mr. Boldkhuu succeeds Mr. Lester Esteban, who resigned as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company on December 18, 2025, for family reasons. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Esteban for his leadership and contributions during a pivotal period of growth and strategic repositioning.

About Stearman

Stearman Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company doing business as UraniumX Discovery Corp., singularly focused on advancing uranium discovery in Canada's Saskatchewan Athabasca Basin. Its core assets sit on the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, a premier global district known for hosting 10 of the world's top 15 highest-grade uranium deposits.

Murphy Lake Uranium Property is the Company's flagship, where Stearman is earning up to 70% through an option with F4 Uranium. Adjacent to the world-class Wollaston Domain, the property benefits from conductors, strong alteration, and proven 2022 drilling that intercepted anomalous radioactivity near the Basin's unconformity.

The Company also owns 100% of the Zoo Bay Uranium Project (15 claims; 19,850 ha), positioned near structural and magnetic features historically linked to uranium-thorium occurrences and conductivity corridors near Newnham Lake and neighbouring claims.

Stearman further holds a 100% interest in the NeoCore Uranium Property (6 claims; 13,012 ha), located 65 km southeast of McArthur River Mine, within a stable, high-grade mining district supported by mills, power, all-season roads, and established exploration infrastructure.

Exploration programs incorporate geophysics, drilling, and a research collaboration with University of Saskatchewan leveraging quartz-degradation analytics to sharpen target selection.

On Behalf of Stearman Resources Inc.

Kirby Renton, COO

Contact:

Stearman Resources Inc.

Howard Milne, President

Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.stearmanresources.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, conditions, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the appointment of Mr. Boldkhuu as Chief Executive Officer, the Company's exploration and development plans, strategic objectives, expectations regarding future exploration activities, and the advancement of the Company's uranium properties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," or variations of such words and phrases such as "may," "could," "would," "should," or "will."

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to: risks related to mineral exploration and development; uncertainties inherent in geological interpretation and exploration results; commodity price fluctuations; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; volatile equity and capital markets; regulatory and permitting risks; reliance on key personnel; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

