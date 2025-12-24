Buenaventura Produces Its First Dore Bar at San Gabriel

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, announced today that San Gabriel, its new gold operation located in Moquegua, has produced its first dore bar as part of the commissioning tests. This milestone was achieved in line with the planned timeline. The Company is progressing toward concluding the necessary arrangements with the Ministry of Energy and Mines to initiate full-scale production and commercialization.

As previously announced, San Gabriel is on track to reach a processing rate of 2,000 tons per day (TPD) in 2026, within a nameplate capacity of 3,000 TPD. Production guidance for 2026 is estimated at 70,000 to 80,000 ounces of gold. The start-up of operations at San Gabriel, Buenaventura's new flagship, will enable the Company to replace production from depleting mines and position Buenaventura for significant growth in the coming years, creating long-term value through sustainable operations.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

For a printed version of the Company's 2023 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company's web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

