Big Ridge Gold Corp Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, December 24, 2025 - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 23, 2025 its shareholders approved all of the resolutions proposed at the meeting, including the re-election of the Company's five directors (Kristina Bates, Mike Bandrowski, Nick Tintor, Richard J. Mazur and Paul Pint), the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, and the approval of the Company's amended and restated share option plan (the "Amended SOP").

The Amended SOP is effective as of December 23, 2025 and amends and restates the share option plan that was approved by the Company's shareholders at its December 22, 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. Stock options may be issued under the Amended SOP to bona fide directors, officers, employees, management company employees, consultants or company consultants of the Company. The Amended SOP is a "rolling" plan, under which the maximum number of common shares of the Company reserved for issuance under the Amended SOP at any point in time cannot exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, including 11,335,848 common shares already reserved for issuance in connection with stock options granted under the predecessor stock option plan.

The Amended SOP includes various restrictions and limitations in accordance with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and is subject to the final approval of the TSXV. For a more detailed summary of the terms and conditions of each of the Amended SOP, please see the Company's management information circular dated November 6, 2025, which also includes a full copy of the Amended SOP. The management information circular is available on Sedar+ at www.sedarplus.com or on the Company's website at www.bigridgegold.com/investors/agm-materials/.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company managed by a disciplined and experienced team of officers and directors. The Company is committed to the development of advanced stage mining projects using industry best practices combined with strong social license from our local communities. Big Ridge owns a 100% interest in its flagship Hope Brook Gold Project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador. Big Ridge also owns 100% in the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba and the Destiny Gold Project in Quebec.

Acknowledgement

Big Ridge acknowledges and appreciates the Newfoundland and Labrador Ministry of Natural Resources' financial support of the Company's 2023 exploration programs through the Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO

