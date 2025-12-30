Germanium Mining Corp. Engages Amazona for Imminent Maiden Exploration and Reconnaissance Program at Azure Ridge Historical Mine Nevada, USA

VANCOUVER, DECEMBER 30, 2025 - Germanium Mining Corp. ("GERMANIUM MINING", "GMC", OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: GMC; OTCQB: EMSKF; FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce that it has engaged veteran geologist William "Bill" Feyerabend, CPG and Amazona Enterprises ("Amazona") for a planned late-2025 to early-2026 field exploration and reconnaissance program at the Company's Azure Ridge Historical Mine ("Azure Ridge"), a multi-metal germanium-gallium-gold-silver-zinc project in Nevada, USA.

The planned work program is designed to support the Company's geological advancement of the property's critical mineral potential, with a particular focus on germanium and gallium guided by the historical sampling carried out by the US Bureau of Mines ("USBM") and US Geological Survey ("USGS")1. The program will include detailed site reconnaissance, geological observations, and selective rock sampling intended to improve the Company's understanding of mineralization styles and priority target areas.

Figure 1. Azure Mine, lower Adit (view S)2 Figure 2. A piece of copper-stained rock outside the Adit

Mario Pezzente, chief executive officer, commented: "We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Mr. Feyerabend and the team at Amazona. We are thrilled to be hitting the ground running with this maiden exploration effort at the Azure Ridge Historical Mine so quickly after the recent acquisition. This is an exciting first effort towards the preparation of an NI 43-101 technical report in order to understand and unlock the potential at Azure Ridge in Nevada, a state consistently recognized as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the World by the Fraser Institute."

The reconnaissance program is expected to consist of a short-duration field examination utilizing a small field team and appropriate equipment. The planned work is structured to address key geological questions related to host rock characteristics, structural controls, and mineralizing processes, including those relevant to germanium-gallium-bearing systems, and to assist the Company in refining its exploration strategy for this critical minerals-focused project.

The Company further plans to continue working with Amazona on the preparation of a planned NI 43-101 Technical Report and technical overview of the Azure Ridge Historical Mine. This work is expected to include a review of available historical information, regional and property-scale geological context, and the results of planned field activities, with an emphasis on evaluating the property's potential relevance within the North American critical minerals supply chain, including germanium and gallium.

Additionally, the Company is evaluating future multi-agency submissions to relevant U.S. federal and State authorities in connection with potential support programs focused on critical minerals development. These initiatives may include studies related to historical mine infrastructure, site conditions, and the potential refurbishment of the Azure Ridge Historical Mine, subject to further technical evaluation, regulatory review, and funding considerations.

About the Historical Azure Ridge Mine

The Azure Ridge Historical Mine, formerly known as the Bonelli Mine, last reported production in 1918. Early development on the property includes five adits totaling approximately 377 feet in length, one shallow shaft approximately 11 feet deep, two open cuts, and ten surface pits. Since its brief period of historical production, the property has remained largely inactive.

The USBM, Western Field Operations Center, previously reported that the Azure Ridge deposit consists of fault-controlled, carbonate-hosted copper-zinc-lead-cobalt-germanium-gallium mineralization, interpreted as Kipushi-type (carbonate replacement) style mineralization. As part of a 1994 study conducted by the USGS and the USBM, a sampling program comprising 43 samples was completed at Azure Ridge. The results identified anomalous values of germanium, gallium, copper, lead, zinc, and cobalt.

According to the study, mineralized rock was observed sporadically over an area approximately 5,000 feet in length, with mineralized structures reaching thicknesses of up to approximately 9 feet in outcrop.3

Data Verification

Historical information referenced in this release has been reviewed against available reports; however, such data cannot be independently verified to current NI 43-101 standards and are therefore considered supportive for exploration guidance only. The Company cautions that past results or production from properties in proximity to The Company may not necessarily be indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Qualified Person

Mr. William Feyerabend, CPG, an independent Consulting Geologist and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the disclosure in this news release for consistency with NI 43-101 reporting requirements.

About Germanium Mining Corp.

Germanium Mining Corp. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and advancement of discovery-stage mineral properties in top tier mining jurisdictions across North America. Germanium Mining Corp is a member of the Nevada Mining Association.

