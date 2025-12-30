Revival Gold 2025 Year in Review

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of the Company's key accomplishments in 2025, delivering value for our owners and advancing Revival Gold's portfolio of gold development projects located in the western United States.

"Revival Gold continued its transformational growth delivering multiple milestones across the business. Our team did an amazing job in 2025, and I want to thank those involved for their excellent work", said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. "Even with strong share price performance over 2025, Revival Gold currently trades at low multiples to intrinsic value providing exciting future upside potential. Revival Gold has the people, assets and gold price environment to continue delivering for our owners in 2026, and we certainly look forward to the year ahead", added Agro.

2025 Highlights

Secured a strategic investment from Dundee Corporation, a team of mining professionals that have backed some of the world's most successful precious metals businesses.

Delivered compelling economics with the Mercur Preliminary Economic Assessment 1 : Average 95,600 ounces of gold per year over a 10-year mine life; After-tax NPV of $752 million and IRR of 57% at $3,000 per ounce gold and a 5% discount rate taking the Company's total project NPV to $1.24 billion; Life-of-mine all-in sustaining cost of $1,363 per ounce of gold; and Expected timeline to complete mine permitting of approximately two years.

:

Announced a strategic investment by EMR Capital, a specialist private equity firm with a proven track record in global mining operations, development and investment.

Completed a total of C$34 million in equity financing including the strategic investments by EMR Capital and Dundee Corporation referenced above.

Planned and executed a 115-RC and core hole drilling program at Mercur to infill inferred mineral resources, collect metallurgical samples, and test for resources extensions.

Released results from 46 drill holes at Mercur including the following highlights 2 : 3.0 g/T gold over 21.1 meters from 75.8 meters in RMC25-011 0.78 g/T over 70.1 meters from 59.4 meters in RM25-099 1.4 g/T gold over 44.2 meters from 33.5 meters in RM25-117

: Kicked-off Mercur development work and mine permit planning ahead of a planned 2026 pre-feasibility study with: Stantec Consulting Services Inc. as principal environment and permitting consultant; Kappes, Cassiday & Associates leading metallurgy and process design; and RESPEC Company LLC retained to update the mineral resource.

Exercised the Company's option on 1,000 hectares of Barrick claims at Mercur to achieve consolidation of the entire 7,200-hectare Mercur land position to secure a Carlin-style gold system in a single owner's hands - a rarity outside the Nevada gold majors.

Delivered promising metallurgical test results on Beartrack-Arnett high-grade sulphides undertaken in collaboration with Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation.

At Beartrack-Arnett, mobilized an ongoing core drilling program to test for high-grade underground extensions south of Joss.

Augmented the corporate team with appointment of industry veteran, Scott Trebilcock, as VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations.



1 See "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercur Gold Project, Tooele & Utah Counties, Utah, USA" prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, and RESPEC Company LLC dated May 2nd, 2025, and "Preliminary Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Beartrack-Arnett Heap Leach Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, IMC, KCH and WSP, dated August 2nd, 2023, for further details.

2 See Revival Gold news releases dated October 29th and November 17th, 2025, for further details.

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Dan Pace, RM SME, a QP and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and mine permitting preparations and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

