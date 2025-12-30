Canuc Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Toronto, December 30, 2025 - Canuc Resources Corp. (TSXV: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) (WKN: A14ZX4) ("Canuc" or the "Company") reports closing of a $2,790,000 CAD flow-through private placement financing ("Private Placement"). The closing of this Private Placement results in the issuance of 18,000,000 units. Each unit consists of one flow-through common share ("Common Share") priced at $0.155 per Common Share, and one half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at $0.18 for a period of two years from the closing of the Private Placement.

Each whole Warrant has an early exercise provision that allows the Company to trigger exercise of the Warrant when the 10-day average price of Common Shares traded on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $0.24 per share. Thirty days (30) after the trigger date, any unexercised Warrants will be deemed to be null and void. All securities issued under this Private Placement will be subject to a 'hold' period expiring four months and one day from the date of closing.

Proceeds will be used for exploration of the Company's East Sudbury Project (ESP).

The final closing of this private placement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Canuc Resources Corporation

Canuc Resources Corporation is a junior resource company developing its 100% interest in the East Sudbury Project ("ESP") which spans 19,710 hectares and is centered approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Prolific Sudbury Mining Camp and near to the extensive infrastructure of the adjacent Sudbury Mining District. ESP encompasses several centers of critical and precious metal mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form IOCG and affiliated critical and precious mineral deposits. Included within the Project is the historical Scadding Gold Mine and associated Scadding Gold Tailings Project.

Canuc also holds a 100% interest in the San Javier Silver-Gold Project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The San Javier Silver-Gold Project spans 28 claims covering 1,052 hectares and evidences extensive silver, gold and copper mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form silver-dominant IOCG and affiliated deposits.

Canuc generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project located in Central West Texas, USA where Canuc has an interest in eight (8) producing natural gas wells and has rights for further in field developments. The Company also receives a 4% Net Smelter Royalty from gold production at the Scadding Gold Tailings Project located on Mining Claim LEA 107735 within the ESP property group.

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Canuc, is responsible for the content of this press release.

