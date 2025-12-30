Aurum Lake Mining Announces Termination of Option Agreement with Transition Metals Corp.

Toronto, December 30, 2025 - Aurum Lake Mining Corp. (TSXV: ARL) (the "Company" or "Aurum") announces the termination of the option agreement between Aurum and Transition Metals Corp. ("Transition Metals") dated December 19, 2022, as amended by the amending agreement dated March 6, 2025 (the "Option Agreement"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Transition Metals granted an exclusive right and option to Aurum to acquire a 100% interest in the mineral claims comprising the Homathko Gold Project located in British Columbia (the "Property"). The Option Agreement has been terminated effective as of December 30, 2025 and Aurum will retain no further interest in the Property.

About Aurum Lake Mining Corporation.

Aurum Lake Mining Corp. (TSXV: ARL) is a Tier 2 mining issuer pursuant to the policies of the TSXV. Aurum's current business is the development and exploration of the Band-Ore property which covers approximately 2,115 hectares and comprises 16 patented mining claims, one mining claim lease, and 109 staked mining claims located in Hagey and Conacher Townships, Ontario. Aurum expects that it will continue to evaluate and acquire additional resource projects in other jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements based on current expectations involving a number of risk and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, regulatory risks. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

