Gold Hunter Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, December 31, 2025 - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed (December 30th) the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing announced on December 11th, 2025 (the "Offering"), The Company raised total gross proceeds of $1,175,652.04 in this tranche.

The Offering

The first tranche consisted of the issuance of both Flow-Through Units and Non-Flow-Through Units (Hard Dollar Units) as follows:

Flow-Through Funding: $705,652.04 raised through the issuance of Flow-Through Units at a price of $0.055 per unit.

Hard Dollar Funding: $470,000 raised through the issuance of Non-Flow-Through Units at a price of $0.05 per unit.

Unit Details

Flow-Through Units: Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Hard Dollar Units: Each Hard Dollar Unit consists of one common share and one whole share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Finder's Fees

In connection with the closing of the first tranche, the Company paid finder's fees totaling $60,176 and issued 1,148,655 non-transferable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price between $0.075 and $0.08 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Use of Proceeds and CEO Commentary

Proceeds from the Flow-Through Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company's Great Northern Project in Newfoundland. Proceeds from the Hard Dollar Units will be used for general working capital and administrative purposes.

Sean A. Kingsley, President and CEO, commented:

"Closing this first tranche provides Gold Hunter with the immediate capital required to advance the Great Northern Project. With over $1.1 million secured, we are well-positioned to execute our exploration strategy in the new year. We appreciate the strong support from our investors as we prepare for our upcoming drill program along the Doucers Valley Fault Structure."

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company leverages a data-driven approach to exploration, combining modern techniques with historical datasets to identify and develop district-scale opportunities.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals Ltd., Gold Hunter has assembled the Great Northern Project, covering 40 kilometres of strike length across 26,237 hectares. Positioned along the Doucers Valley Fault Structure in one of Newfoundland's most prospective gold belts, the Company is advancing toward a maiden drill program targeting high-priority anomalies. Gold Hunter is committed to responsible exploration, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing for receiving all required consents and approvals for the Closing, the ability of the Company, the GNS Vendors, and the NC Vendors to close the Transaction, the potential of the Great Northern Project, exploration plans, geophysical survey integration, and future drilling targets.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to receive all required consents and approvals for the Closing, market conditions, volatility in commodity prices, exploration and development risks, availability of financing, regulatory or political developments, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, high interest rates, the global financial climate and ongoing international conflicts are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Although Gold Hunter believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279276