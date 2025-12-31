Mongoose Mining Announces Strategic Refocus of Exploration Activities to Natural (Geologic) Hydrogen

Halifax, December 31, 2025 - Mongoose Mining Ltd. (CSE: MNG) ("Mongoose" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has approved a refocusing of the Company's primary exploration and evaluation activities from Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold ("IOCG") mineral systems to the evaluation and confirmation of natural (geologic) hydrogen as a potential subsurface resource, within the Company's existing Nova Scotia land package.

Strategic Rationale

The Company's decision reflects the convergence of three principal factors:

Asset Fundamentals Identified Through Historical Work

Mongoose's Nova Scotia properties host geological features that are increasingly recognized as relevant to natural hydrogen systems, including

Iron-rich and redox-active lithologies historically evaluated in the context of IOCG mineralization;

Major regional fault and fracture systems capable of facilitating deep gas migration;

Structural and stratigraphic settings that have experienced favorable burial histories, which independent studies identify as a key control on hydrogen preservation.

These characteristics were documented and partially constrained through historical mapping, geophysics, geochemistry, and drilling undertaken during prior mineral exploration campaigns.

Asset Fundamentals Identified Through Historical Work

Rather than representing a departure from prior work, the strategic refocus leverages and re-interprets legacy IOCG datasets through a modern hydrogen-systems framework. Independent research published over the past several years has demonstrated overlap between environments historically explored for iron-oxide associated mineral systems and geological settings capable of generating, migrating, and potentially trapping hydrogen.

Management believes that this historical work provides the Company with a meaningful technical head start relative to early-stage natural hydrogen projects that lack comparable subsurface datasets.

Evolving Market and Regulatory Context

While natural hydrogen remains an emerging resource opportunity globally, recent field results from multiple jurisdictions have shifted industry focus from theoretical existence toward confirmation and appraisal. Concurrently, Nova Scotia and Canada have adopted hydrogen-forward energy strategies that, while primarily focused on green hydrogen, contribute to improved regulatory familiarity, infrastructure planning, and long-term commercialization optionality for hydrogen-related resources.

Strategic Scope and Next Steps

The approved refocus does not constitute a change in the Company's fundamental business. Mongoose remains an exploration-stage resource company operating within the mineral and energy resource markets.

Near-term activities will prioritize:

Target refinement using existing geological, geophysical, and structural data;

Design of a staged natural hydrogen confirmation program focused on cost-efficient testing;

Engagement with technical specialists and independent advisors to support evaluation and disclosure.

The Company emphasizes that natural hydrogen exploration is inherently speculative and that no subsurface hydrogen accumulation has yet been confirmed on its properties. Any future exploration or testing results will be disclosed in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulatory requirements.

Retention of Optionality



Mongoose will retain its existing mineral tenure and historical IOCG datasets. These assets may continue to provide optionality and technical value, particularly where they support or enhance the evaluation of subsurface hydrogen systems.

Qualified Oversight and Disclosure

The Company intends to ensure that all technical disclosure related to exploration activities is prepared and reviewed in accordance with applicable regulatory standards and with appropriate professional oversight.

About Mongoose Mining Ltd.



Mongoose Mining is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of mineral projects in Canada. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and to creating value through discovery, technical excellence, and strong community partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation statements related to the proposed near term activities, . Mongoose provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific, and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the speculative nature of mineral exploration (including the risk of failing to delineate an economic resource); volatility in commodity prices which may render projects uneconomic; the availability of adequate financing; delays in obtaining or failures to secure necessary permits from governmental or regulatory authorities; the inherent uncertainty of geological modeling and metallurgical recovery rates as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Mongoose's public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Mongoose has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Mongoose disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279301