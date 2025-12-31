Cosigo Resources Announces Acquisition of Conglomerate Layer Bulk Sample for Gravity Concentration Tests and Private Placement

Conglomerate Bulk Samples

Cosigo's field team in recent weeks acquired a 120 kilo bulk sample from outcroppings of "Chicken Coop" conglomerate material for prospecting analysis. The source area is located south of Cosigo's field camp within the Taraira title. Samples were hand chipped by Company employees supervised by geological consultants and management, packaged securely, and are being forwarded to analytical facilities in Vancouver, Canada.

Cosigo's geological team, as reported in News Release dated 10 August 2023, located by reconnaissance prospecting outcroppings of conglomerate stratum type material apparently distinct from similar material that had been mined by artisanal miners elsewhere in the area. The News Release included analytical results for 14 channel samples from the 1019 metre strike length of outcroppings. It was announced at that time that further testing of this layer was planned and analyses would be released when available. The samples were subsequently tested by the non-destructive Chrysos assay system by MSA Lab, an accredited laboratory located in BC, Canada.

Analyses for the channel samples are reproduced here for reference purposes:

Sample PWE-100 CPA-Mass CPA-Au1 Type Rec. Wt. Ana. Wt. Au Kg g ppm Sample ID 1246662 Rock 2.92 463.1 1.106 1246664 Rock 2.90 450.0 0.040 1246666 Rock 2.68 406.3 0.348 1246669 Rock 2.92 449.9 0.506 1246670 Rock 2.86 455.7 0.751 1246671 Rock 2.94 423.6 0.537 1246672 Rock 2.94 433.8 0.104 1246673 Rock 2.78 432.8 <0.015 1246674 Rock 2.86 427.9 0.021 1246675 Rock 2.94 401.8 <0.015 1246676 Rock 2.92 501.6 0.021 1246677 Rock 2.86 452.0 0.025 1246678 Rock 2.94 481.7 0.019 1246710 Rock 2.80 508.1 0.479 1246757 Rock 2.88 439.3 0.096 1246758 Rock 2.80 439.6 0.033 1246759 Rock 2.88 446.6 0.019 1246760 Rock 2.86 448.2 0.422 1246761 Rock 2.74 500.1 <0.015 1246768 Rock 2.84 465.6 1.558 1246769 Rock 2.84 464.6 0.066 MER12 Rock 0.36 323.1 0.018

Drilling in 2024, as previously reported in detail, intercepted what it believes is the same "Chicken Coop" conglomerate layer. Analyses, identified below in grey with greater than 0.50 ppm gold highlighted in yellow, were obtained from core samples.

Meter Sample [ALS] Au-AA26Auppm 11.0 Core 1 0.02 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 11.7 Core 2 0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 12.5 Core 3 1.23 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 13.2 Core 4 0.07 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 14.0 Core 5 0.17 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 14.8 Core 6 0.03 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 15.5 Core 7 0.02 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 16.3 Core 8 0.04 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 17.1 Core 9 0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 17.8 Core 10 0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 18.6 Core 11 0.02 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 19.3 Core 12 <0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 20.1 Core 13 0.02 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 20.9 Core 14 <0.01 Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz 21.6 Core 15 0.02 Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz 22.4 Core 16 0.14 Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz 23.2 Core 17 0.03 Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz 23.9 Core 18 <0.01 Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz 24.7 Core 19 <0.01 Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz 25.4 Core 20 0.01 Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz 26.2 Core 21 0.52 Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz 27.0 Core 22 <0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 27.7 Core 23 <0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 28.5 Core 24 <0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 29.3 Core 25 0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 30.0 Core 26 0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins 30.8 Core 27 0.01 fault breccia. Molonitic texture, serecitized. 31.5 Core 28 0.03 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn 32.3 Core 29 <0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn 33.1 Core 30 <0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn 33.8 Core 31 <0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn 34.6 Core 32 0.05 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn 35.3 Core 33 <0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn 36.1 Core 34 0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn 36.9 Core 35 0.01 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn 37.6 Core 36 0.03 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn 38.4 Core 37 0.17 white sandstone of fine grain with oxidation and parallel lamination 39.2 Core 38 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with oxidation and parallel lamination 39.9 Core 39 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain, oxidation, presence of Goethite and Siltstone 40.7 Core 40 0.08 white sandstone of fine grain and parallel lamination 41.4 Core 41 0.11 white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation 42.2 Core 42 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation 43.0 Core 43 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation 43.7 Core 44 0.08 white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation 44.5 Core 45 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation 45.3 Core 46 0.17 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid., with quartz veins and presence of Mn 46.0 Core 47 0.11 white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid., with quartz veins and presence of Mn 46.8 Core 48 0.19 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation. 47.5 Core 49 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation. 48.3 Core 50 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation. 49.1 Core 51 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation. 49.8 Core 52 0.05 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation. 50.6 Core 53 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation. 51.3 Core 54 0.02 white silicified sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, presence of Mn 52.1 Core 55 0.03 white silicified sandstone fine grain presence of oxid., quartz veins, presence of Mn 52.9 Core 56 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, oolitic hematite, quartz veins. 53.6 Core 57 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation and parallel lamination 54.4 Core 58 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation and parallel lamination 55.2 Core 59 0.01 Andesite dyke, silicified sandstone 55.9 Core 60 <0.01 Andesite dyke, silicified sandstone 56.7 Core 61 <0.01 white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron. 57.4 Core 62 0.01 white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron. 58.2 Core 63 0.07 white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron. 59.0 Core 64 <0.01 white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron. 59.7 Core 65 0.11 white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron. 60.5 Core 66 1.13 white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron. 61.3 Core 67 0.05 white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron. 62.0 Core 68 0.37 white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron. 62.8 Core 69 1.74 white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron. 63.5 Core 70 11.3 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and iron. Mn Druse. 64.3 Core 71 0.1 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and iron. Mn Druse. 65.1 Core 72 0.02 white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid, quartz veins and iron. Presence of Au disseminated. 65.8 Core 73 0.1 white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid, quartz veins and iron. Presence of Au disseminated. 66.6 Core 74 0.63 white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid, quartz veins and iron. Presence of Au disseminated. 67.3 Core 75 0.51 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 68.1 Core 76 0.07 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 68.9 Core 77 0.17 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 69.6 Core 78 0.1 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 70.4 Core 79 0.03 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 71.2 Core 80 0.01 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 71.9 Core 81 0.04 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 72.7 Core 82 0.16 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 73.4 Core 83 0.23 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation. Mn veining 74.2 Core 84 0.11 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation. Mn veining 75.0 Core 85 0.08 Argillitic + serecitic alteration, presence of stockworks hematite with very seriticized chlorite suture 75.7 Core 86 0.13 Argillitic + serecitic alteration, presence of stockworks hematite with very seriticized chlorite suture 76.5 Core 87 0.15 Argillitic + serecitic alteration, presence of stockworks hematite with very seriticized chlorite suture 77.3 Core 88 0.06 very seriticized sandstone, with sericite and quartz 78.0 Core 89 0.37 very seriticized sandstone, with sericite and quartz 78.8 Core 90 0.02 very seriticized sandstone, with sericite and quartz 79.5 Core 91 0.07 very seriticized sandstone, with sericite and quartz 80.3 Core 92 <0.01 silicified sandstone with sericitization and quartz. Presence of quartz, iron, Mn, chlorite. 81.1 Core 93 0.02 silicified sandstone with sericitization and quartz. Presence of quartz, iron, Mn, chlorite. 81.8 Core 94 0.15 silicified sandstone with oxidation 82.6 Core 95 <0.01 silicified sandstone with oxidation 83.4 Core 96 0.09 silicified sandstone with oxidation 84.1 Core 97 0.02 silicified sandstone with oxidation 84.9 Core 98 0.01 silicified sandstone with oxidation 85.6 Core 99 0.21 silicified sandstone with oxidation 86.4 Core 100 <0.01 silicified sandstone with oxidation 87.0 Core 101 0.2 silicified sandstone with oxidation

The Company has not satisfactorily identified the conglomerate as "Chicken Coop" and further work is required. Similar outcroppings have been found along as much as 27 kms of the host ridge and further prospecting and mapping may lead to identification of related quartzite layers that are highly prospective. These may not be Chicken Coop rocks but alternatively may be a wholly different horizon that had not been recognized previously.

The 120 kg sample of apparent "Chicken Coop" conglomerate will be treated by gravity concentration methods: the exact method will be selected in consultation with the lab's personnel. Separately, a 4 or 5 drill hole campaign to obtain strata samples will be directed to the Taraira Ridge using the Company's portable drill. Samples will allow better identification, characterization and analysis and remove uncertainties. Further drilling may follow.

Private Placement

The Private Placement of up to CAD$1,000,000, previously announced and initiated on December 10, 2025, comprises Units priced at CAD$0.08 with a full warrant priced at CAD$0.15. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of CAD$0.15 for a period of 60 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

The Private Placement is being offered on a non-brokered basis and all Securities, pursuant to Securities laws in Canada and where applicable, the TSX Venture Exchange Hold Period, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement that is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to conduct the next level of prospecting, mapping and sampling on the Company's Taraira property, the Willow Creek, Nevada, property and for general working capital.

Erik Ostensoe, P.Geo., a geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Cosigo Resources

Cosigo Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol CSG.V). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold potential of its properties in the Taraira District in south-east Colombia near the border of Brazil. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow Creek property, located in the northern sierras of Nevada near Winnemucca, a 100% interest in the Damian property in the Cordillera region of Colombia, and owns 13.26% of DHK Diamonds Inc. a company exploring for diamonds in the DO27 region of the NorthWest Territories of Canada.

To find out more about Cosigo Resources visit our website at www.cosigo.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Cosigo Resources Ltd.

Andy Rendle

President & COO

Andy@Cosigo.com

