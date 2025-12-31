Cosigo Resources Announces Acquisition of Conglomerate Layer Bulk Sample for Gravity Concentration Tests and Private Placement
Conglomerate Bulk Samples
Cosigo's field team in recent weeks acquired a 120 kilo bulk sample from outcroppings of "Chicken Coop" conglomerate material for prospecting analysis. The source area is located south of Cosigo's field camp within the Taraira title. Samples were hand chipped by Company employees supervised by geological consultants and management, packaged securely, and are being forwarded to analytical facilities in Vancouver, Canada.
Cosigo's geological team, as reported in News Release dated 10 August 2023, located by reconnaissance prospecting outcroppings of conglomerate stratum type material apparently distinct from similar material that had been mined by artisanal miners elsewhere in the area. The News Release included analytical results for 14 channel samples from the 1019 metre strike length of outcroppings. It was announced at that time that further testing of this layer was planned and analyses would be released when available. The samples were subsequently tested by the non-destructive Chrysos assay system by MSA Lab, an accredited laboratory located in BC, Canada.
Analyses for the channel samples are reproduced here for reference purposes:
|
Sample
|
PWE-100
|
CPA-Mass
|
CPA-Au1
|
Type
|
Rec. Wt.
|
Ana. Wt.
|
Au
|
Kg
|
g
|
ppm
|
Sample ID
|
1246662
|
Rock
|
2.92
|
463.1
|
1.106
|
1246664
|
Rock
|
2.90
|
450.0
|
0.040
|
1246666
|
Rock
|
2.68
|
406.3
|
0.348
|
1246669
|
Rock
|
2.92
|
449.9
|
0.506
|
1246670
|
Rock
|
2.86
|
455.7
|
0.751
|
1246671
|
Rock
|
2.94
|
423.6
|
0.537
|
1246672
|
Rock
|
2.94
|
433.8
|
0.104
|
1246673
|
Rock
|
2.78
|
432.8
|
<0.015
|
1246674
|
Rock
|
2.86
|
427.9
|
0.021
|
1246675
|
Rock
|
2.94
|
401.8
|
<0.015
|
1246676
|
Rock
|
2.92
|
501.6
|
0.021
|
1246677
|
Rock
|
2.86
|
452.0
|
0.025
|
1246678
|
Rock
|
2.94
|
481.7
|
0.019
|
1246710
|
Rock
|
2.80
|
508.1
|
0.479
|
1246757
|
Rock
|
2.88
|
439.3
|
0.096
|
1246758
|
Rock
|
2.80
|
439.6
|
0.033
|
1246759
|
Rock
|
2.88
|
446.6
|
0.019
|
1246760
|
Rock
|
2.86
|
448.2
|
0.422
|
1246761
|
Rock
|
2.74
|
500.1
|
<0.015
|
1246768
|
Rock
|
2.84
|
465.6
|
1.558
|
1246769
|
Rock
|
2.84
|
464.6
|
0.066
|
MER12
|
Rock
|
0.36
|
323.1
|
0.018
Drilling in 2024, as previously reported in detail, intercepted what it believes is the same "Chicken Coop" conglomerate layer. Analyses, identified below in grey with greater than 0.50 ppm gold highlighted in yellow, were obtained from core samples.
|
Meter
|
Sample
|
[ALS] Au-AA26Auppm
|
11.0
|
Core
|
1
|
0.02
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
11.7
|
Core
|
2
|
0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
12.5
|
Core
|
3
|
1.23
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
13.2
|
Core
|
4
|
0.07
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
14.0
|
Core
|
5
|
0.17
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
14.8
|
Core
|
6
|
0.03
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
15.5
|
Core
|
7
|
0.02
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
16.3
|
Core
|
8
|
0.04
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
17.1
|
Core
|
9
|
0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
17.8
|
Core
|
10
|
0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
18.6
|
Core
|
11
|
0.02
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
19.3
|
Core
|
12
|
<0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
20.1
|
Core
|
13
|
0.02
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
20.9
|
Core
|
14
|
<0.01
|
Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz
|
21.6
|
Core
|
15
|
0.02
|
Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz
|
22.4
|
Core
|
16
|
0.14
|
Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz
|
23.2
|
Core
|
17
|
0.03
|
Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz
|
23.9
|
Core
|
18
|
<0.01
|
Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz
|
24.7
|
Core
|
19
|
<0.01
|
Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz
|
25.4
|
Core
|
20
|
0.01
|
Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz
|
26.2
|
Core
|
21
|
0.52
|
Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz
|
27.0
|
Core
|
22
|
<0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
27.7
|
Core
|
23
|
<0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
28.5
|
Core
|
24
|
<0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
29.3
|
Core
|
25
|
0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
30.0
|
Core
|
26
|
0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins
|
30.8
|
Core
|
27
|
0.01
|
fault breccia. Molonitic texture, serecitized.
|
31.5
|
Core
|
28
|
0.03
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn
|
32.3
|
Core
|
29
|
<0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn
|
33.1
|
Core
|
30
|
<0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn
|
33.8
|
Core
|
31
|
<0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn
|
34.6
|
Core
|
32
|
0.05
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn
|
35.3
|
Core
|
33
|
<0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn
|
36.1
|
Core
|
34
|
0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn
|
36.9
|
Core
|
35
|
0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn
|
37.6
|
Core
|
36
|
0.03
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn
|
38.4
|
Core
|
37
|
0.17
|
white sandstone of fine grain with oxidation and parallel lamination
|
39.2
|
Core
|
38
|
<0.01
|
white sandstone of fine grain with oxidation and parallel lamination
|
39.9
|
Core
|
39
|
0.02
|
white sandstone of fine grain, oxidation, presence of Goethite and Siltstone
|
40.7
|
Core
|
40
|
0.08
|
white sandstone of fine grain and parallel lamination
|
41.4
|
Core
|
41
|
0.11
|
white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation
|
42.2
|
Core
|
42
|
0.02
|
white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation
|
43.0
|
Core
|
43
|
0.02
|
white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation
|
43.7
|
Core
|
44
|
0.08
|
white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation
|
44.5
|
Core
|
45
|
0.02
|
white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation
|
45.3
|
Core
|
46
|
0.17
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid., with quartz veins and presence of Mn
|
46.0
|
Core
|
47
|
0.11
|
white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid., with quartz veins and presence of Mn
|
46.8
|
Core
|
48
|
0.19
|
white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation.
|
47.5
|
Core
|
49
|
0.02
|
white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation.
|
48.3
|
Core
|
50
|
0.01
|
white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation.
|
49.1
|
Core
|
51
|
0.01
|
white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation.
|
49.8
|
Core
|
52
|
0.05
|
white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation.
|
50.6
|
Core
|
53
|
<0.01
|
white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation.
|
51.3
|
Core
|
54
|
0.02
|
white silicified sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, presence of Mn
|
52.1
|
Core
|
55
|
0.03
|
white silicified sandstone fine grain presence of oxid., quartz veins, presence of Mn
|
52.9
|
Core
|
56
|
0.02
|
white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, oolitic hematite, quartz veins.
|
53.6
|
Core
|
57
|
0.02
|
white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation and parallel lamination
|
54.4
|
Core
|
58
|
0.01
|
white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation and parallel lamination
|
55.2
|
Core
|
59
|
0.01
|
Andesite dyke, silicified sandstone
|
55.9
|
Core
|
60
|
<0.01
|
Andesite dyke, silicified sandstone
|
56.7
|
Core
|
61
|
<0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.
|
57.4
|
Core
|
62
|
0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.
|
58.2
|
Core
|
63
|
0.07
|
white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.
|
59.0
|
Core
|
64
|
<0.01
|
white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.
|
59.7
|
Core
|
65
|
0.11
|
white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.
|
60.5
|
Core
|
66
|
1.13
|
white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.
|
61.3
|
Core
|
67
|
0.05
|
white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.
|
62.0
|
Core
|
68
|
0.37
|
white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.
|
62.8
|
Core
|
69
|
1.74
|
white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.
|
63.5
|
Core
|
70
|
11.3
|
white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and iron. Mn Druse.
|
64.3
|
Core
|
71
|
0.1
|
white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and iron. Mn Druse.
|
65.1
|
Core
|
72
|
0.02
|
white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid, quartz veins and iron. Presence of Au disseminated.
|
65.8
|
Core
|
73
|
0.1
|
white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid, quartz veins and iron. Presence of Au disseminated.
|
66.6
|
Core
|
74
|
0.63
|
white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid, quartz veins and iron. Presence of Au disseminated.
|
67.3
|
Core
|
75
|
0.51
|
sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation
|
68.1
|
Core
|
76
|
0.07
|
sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation
|
68.9
|
Core
|
77
|
0.17
|
sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation
|
69.6
|
Core
|
78
|
0.1
|
sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation
|
70.4
|
Core
|
79
|
0.03
|
sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation
|
71.2
|
Core
|
80
|
0.01
|
sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation
|
71.9
|
Core
|
81
|
0.04
|
sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation
|
72.7
|
Core
|
82
|
0.16
|
sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation
|
73.4
|
Core
|
83
|
0.23
|
sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation. Mn veining
|
74.2
|
Core
|
84
|
0.11
|
sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation. Mn veining
|
75.0
|
Core
|
85
|
0.08
|
Argillitic + serecitic alteration, presence of stockworks hematite with very seriticized chlorite suture
|
75.7
|
Core
|
86
|
0.13
|
Argillitic + serecitic alteration, presence of stockworks hematite with very seriticized chlorite suture
|
76.5
|
Core
|
87
|
0.15
|
Argillitic + serecitic alteration, presence of stockworks hematite with very seriticized chlorite suture
|
77.3
|
Core
|
88
|
0.06
|
very seriticized sandstone, with sericite and quartz
|
78.0
|
Core
|
89
|
0.37
|
very seriticized sandstone, with sericite and quartz
|
78.8
|
Core
|
90
|
0.02
|
very seriticized sandstone, with sericite and quartz
|
79.5
|
Core
|
91
|
0.07
|
very seriticized sandstone, with sericite and quartz
|
80.3
|
Core
|
92
|
<0.01
|
silicified sandstone with sericitization and quartz. Presence of quartz, iron, Mn, chlorite.
|
81.1
|
Core
|
93
|
0.02
|
silicified sandstone with sericitization and quartz. Presence of quartz, iron, Mn, chlorite.
|
81.8
|
Core
|
94
|
0.15
|
silicified sandstone with oxidation
|
82.6
|
Core
|
95
|
<0.01
|
silicified sandstone with oxidation
|
83.4
|
Core
|
96
|
0.09
|
silicified sandstone with oxidation
|
84.1
|
Core
|
97
|
0.02
|
silicified sandstone with oxidation
|
84.9
|
Core
|
98
|
0.01
|
silicified sandstone with oxidation
|
85.6
|
Core
|
99
|
0.21
|
silicified sandstone with oxidation
|
86.4
|
Core
|
100
|
<0.01
|
silicified sandstone with oxidation
|
87.0
|
Core
|
101
|
0.2
|
silicified sandstone with oxidation
The Company has not satisfactorily identified the conglomerate as "Chicken Coop" and further work is required. Similar outcroppings have been found along as much as 27 kms of the host ridge and further prospecting and mapping may lead to identification of related quartzite layers that are highly prospective. These may not be Chicken Coop rocks but alternatively may be a wholly different horizon that had not been recognized previously.
The 120 kg sample of apparent "Chicken Coop" conglomerate will be treated by gravity concentration methods: the exact method will be selected in consultation with the lab's personnel. Separately, a 4 or 5 drill hole campaign to obtain strata samples will be directed to the Taraira Ridge using the Company's portable drill. Samples will allow better identification, characterization and analysis and remove uncertainties. Further drilling may follow.
Private Placement
The Private Placement of up to CAD$1,000,000, previously announced and initiated on December 10, 2025, comprises Units priced at CAD$0.08 with a full warrant priced at CAD$0.15. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of CAD$0.15 for a period of 60 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.
The Private Placement is being offered on a non-brokered basis and all Securities, pursuant to Securities laws in Canada and where applicable, the TSX Venture Exchange Hold Period, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement that is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to conduct the next level of prospecting, mapping and sampling on the Company's Taraira property, the Willow Creek, Nevada, property and for general working capital.
Erik Ostensoe, P.Geo., a geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.
About Cosigo Resources
Cosigo Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol CSG.V). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold potential of its properties in the Taraira District in south-east Colombia near the border of Brazil. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow Creek property, located in the northern sierras of Nevada near Winnemucca, a 100% interest in the Damian property in the Cordillera region of Colombia, and owns 13.26% of DHK Diamonds Inc. a company exploring for diamonds in the DO27 region of the NorthWest Territories of Canada.
To find out more about Cosigo Resources visit our website at www.cosigo.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Cosigo Resources Ltd.
Andy Rendle
President & COO
Andy@Cosigo.com
