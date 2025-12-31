Menü Artikel
Cosigo Resources Announces Acquisition of Conglomerate Layer Bulk Sample for Gravity Concentration Tests and Private Placement

31.12.2025  |  The Newswire
VICTORIA - Cosigo Resources Ltd. ("Cosigo" or the "Company") (TSXV: CSG).

Conglomerate Bulk Samples

Cosigo's field team in recent weeks acquired a 120 kilo bulk sample from outcroppings of "Chicken Coop" conglomerate material for prospecting analysis. The source area is located south of Cosigo's field camp within the Taraira title. Samples were hand chipped by Company employees supervised by geological consultants and management, packaged securely, and are being forwarded to analytical facilities in Vancouver, Canada.

Cosigo's geological team, as reported in News Release dated 10 August 2023, located by reconnaissance prospecting outcroppings of conglomerate stratum type material apparently distinct from similar material that had been mined by artisanal miners elsewhere in the area. The News Release included analytical results for 14 channel samples from the 1019 metre strike length of outcroppings. It was announced at that time that further testing of this layer was planned and analyses would be released when available. The samples were subsequently tested by the non-destructive Chrysos assay system by MSA Lab, an accredited laboratory located in BC, Canada.

Analyses for the channel samples are reproduced here for reference purposes:

Sample

PWE-100

CPA-Mass

CPA-Au1

Type

Rec. Wt.

Ana. Wt.

Au

Kg

g

ppm

Sample ID

1246662

Rock

2.92

463.1

1.106

1246664

Rock

2.90

450.0

0.040

1246666

Rock

2.68

406.3

0.348

1246669

Rock

2.92

449.9

0.506

1246670

Rock

2.86

455.7

0.751

1246671

Rock

2.94

423.6

0.537

1246672

Rock

2.94

433.8

0.104

1246673

Rock

2.78

432.8

<0.015

1246674

Rock

2.86

427.9

0.021

1246675

Rock

2.94

401.8

<0.015

1246676

Rock

2.92

501.6

0.021

1246677

Rock

2.86

452.0

0.025

1246678

Rock

2.94

481.7

0.019

1246710

Rock

2.80

508.1

0.479

1246757

Rock

2.88

439.3

0.096

1246758

Rock

2.80

439.6

0.033

1246759

Rock

2.88

446.6

0.019

1246760

Rock

2.86

448.2

0.422

1246761

Rock

2.74

500.1

<0.015

1246768

Rock

2.84

465.6

1.558

1246769

Rock

2.84

464.6

0.066

MER12

Rock

0.36

323.1

0.018

Drilling in 2024, as previously reported in detail, intercepted what it believes is the same "Chicken Coop" conglomerate layer. Analyses, identified below in grey with greater than 0.50 ppm gold highlighted in yellow, were obtained from core samples.

Meter

Sample

[ALS] Au-AA26Auppm

11.0

Core

1

0.02

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

11.7

Core

2

0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

12.5

Core

3

1.23

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

13.2

Core

4

0.07

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

14.0

Core

5

0.17

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

14.8

Core

6

0.03

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

15.5

Core

7

0.02

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

16.3

Core

8

0.04

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

17.1

Core

9

0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

17.8

Core

10

0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

18.6

Core

11

0.02

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

19.3

Core

12

<0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

20.1

Core

13

0.02

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

20.9

Core

14

<0.01

Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz

21.6

Core

15

0.02

Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz

22.4

Core

16

0.14

Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz

23.2

Core

17

0.03

Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz

23.9

Core

18

<0.01

Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz

24.7

Core

19

<0.01

Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz

25.4

Core

20

0.01

Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz

26.2

Core

21

0.52

Polymictic conglomerate siliceous matrix cement, quartzite clasts, ryolitic tuff, arenite quartz

27.0

Core

22

<0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

27.7

Core

23

<0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

28.5

Core

24

<0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

29.3

Core

25

0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

30.0

Core

26

0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins

30.8

Core

27

0.01

fault breccia. Molonitic texture, serecitized.

31.5

Core

28

0.03

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn

32.3

Core

29

<0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn

33.1

Core

30

<0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn

33.8

Core

31

<0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn

34.6

Core

32

0.05

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn

35.3

Core

33

<0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn

36.1

Core

34

0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn

36.9

Core

35

0.01

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn

37.6

Core

36

0.03

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, pyritization presence of Mn

38.4

Core

37

0.17

white sandstone of fine grain with oxidation and parallel lamination

39.2

Core

38

<0.01

white sandstone of fine grain with oxidation and parallel lamination

39.9

Core

39

0.02

white sandstone of fine grain, oxidation, presence of Goethite and Siltstone

40.7

Core

40

0.08

white sandstone of fine grain and parallel lamination

41.4

Core

41

0.11

white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation

42.2

Core

42

0.02

white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation

43.0

Core

43

0.02

white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation

43.7

Core

44

0.08

white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation

44.5

Core

45

0.02

white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation

45.3

Core

46

0.17

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid., with quartz veins and presence of Mn

46.0

Core

47

0.11

white sandstone fine grain presence of oxid., with quartz veins and presence of Mn

46.8

Core

48

0.19

white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation.

47.5

Core

49

0.02

white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation.

48.3

Core

50

0.01

white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation.

49.1

Core

51

0.01

white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation.

49.8

Core

52

0.05

white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation.

50.6

Core

53

<0.01

white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation.

51.3

Core

54

0.02

white silicified sandstone fine grain presence of oxid. with quartz veins, presence of Mn

52.1

Core

55

0.03

white silicified sandstone fine grain presence of oxid., quartz veins, presence of Mn

52.9

Core

56

0.02

white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, oolitic hematite, quartz veins.

53.6

Core

57

0.02

white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation and parallel lamination

54.4

Core

58

0.01

white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation and parallel lamination

55.2

Core

59

0.01

Andesite dyke, silicified sandstone

55.9

Core

60

<0.01

Andesite dyke, silicified sandstone

56.7

Core

61

<0.01

white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.

57.4

Core

62

0.01

white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.

58.2

Core

63

0.07

white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.

59.0

Core

64

<0.01

white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.

59.7

Core

65

0.11

white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.

60.5

Core

66

1.13

white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.

61.3

Core

67

0.05

white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.

62.0

Core

68

0.37

white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.

62.8

Core

69

1.74

white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid., quartz veins and presence of Mn and iron.

63.5

Core

70

11.3

white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and iron. Mn Druse.

64.3

Core

71

0.1

white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and iron. Mn Druse.

65.1

Core

72

0.02

white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid, quartz veins and iron. Presence of Au disseminated.

65.8

Core

73

0.1

white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid, quartz veins and iron. Presence of Au disseminated.

66.6

Core

74

0.63

white sandstone fine grain, presence of oxid, quartz veins and iron. Presence of Au disseminated.

67.3

Core

75

0.51

sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation

68.1

Core

76

0.07

sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation

68.9

Core

77

0.17

sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation

69.6

Core

78

0.1

sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation

70.4

Core

79

0.03

sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation

71.2

Core

80

0.01

sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation

71.9

Core

81

0.04

sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation

72.7

Core

82

0.16

sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation

73.4

Core

83

0.23

sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation. Mn veining

74.2

Core

84

0.11

sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation. Mn veining

75.0

Core

85

0.08

Argillitic + serecitic alteration, presence of stockworks hematite with very seriticized chlorite suture

75.7

Core

86

0.13

Argillitic + serecitic alteration, presence of stockworks hematite with very seriticized chlorite suture

76.5

Core

87

0.15

Argillitic + serecitic alteration, presence of stockworks hematite with very seriticized chlorite suture

77.3

Core

88

0.06

very seriticized sandstone, with sericite and quartz

78.0

Core

89

0.37

very seriticized sandstone, with sericite and quartz

78.8

Core

90

0.02

very seriticized sandstone, with sericite and quartz

79.5

Core

91

0.07

very seriticized sandstone, with sericite and quartz

80.3

Core

92

<0.01

silicified sandstone with sericitization and quartz. Presence of quartz, iron, Mn, chlorite.

81.1

Core

93

0.02

silicified sandstone with sericitization and quartz. Presence of quartz, iron, Mn, chlorite.

81.8

Core

94

0.15

silicified sandstone with oxidation

82.6

Core

95

<0.01

silicified sandstone with oxidation

83.4

Core

96

0.09

silicified sandstone with oxidation

84.1

Core

97

0.02

silicified sandstone with oxidation

84.9

Core

98

0.01

silicified sandstone with oxidation

85.6

Core

99

0.21

silicified sandstone with oxidation

86.4

Core

100

<0.01

silicified sandstone with oxidation

87.0

Core

101

0.2

silicified sandstone with oxidation

The Company has not satisfactorily identified the conglomerate as "Chicken Coop" and further work is required. Similar outcroppings have been found along as much as 27 kms of the host ridge and further prospecting and mapping may lead to identification of related quartzite layers that are highly prospective. These may not be Chicken Coop rocks but alternatively may be a wholly different horizon that had not been recognized previously.

The 120 kg sample of apparent "Chicken Coop" conglomerate will be treated by gravity concentration methods: the exact method will be selected in consultation with the lab's personnel. Separately, a 4 or 5 drill hole campaign to obtain strata samples will be directed to the Taraira Ridge using the Company's portable drill. Samples will allow better identification, characterization and analysis and remove uncertainties. Further drilling may follow.

Private Placement

The Private Placement of up to CAD$1,000,000, previously announced and initiated on December 10, 2025, comprises Units priced at CAD$0.08 with a full warrant priced at CAD$0.15. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of CAD$0.15 for a period of 60 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

The Private Placement is being offered on a non-brokered basis and all Securities, pursuant to Securities laws in Canada and where applicable, the TSX Venture Exchange Hold Period, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement that is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to conduct the next level of prospecting, mapping and sampling on the Company's Taraira property, the Willow Creek, Nevada, property and for general working capital.

Erik Ostensoe, P.Geo., a geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Cosigo Resources

Cosigo Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol CSG.V). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold potential of its properties in the Taraira District in south-east Colombia near the border of Brazil. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow Creek property, located in the northern sierras of Nevada near Winnemucca, a 100% interest in the Damian property in the Cordillera region of Colombia, and owns 13.26% of DHK Diamonds Inc. a company exploring for diamonds in the DO27 region of the NorthWest Territories of Canada.

To find out more about Cosigo Resources visit our website at www.cosigo.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Cosigo Resources Ltd.

Andy Rendle
President & COO
Andy@Cosigo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward?looking statements and forward?looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward?looking statements or information. Forward?looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward?looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward?looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward?looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward?looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSX Venture Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


