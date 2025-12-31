Sasquatch Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update and New Sampling Results

Vancouver, December 31, 2025 - Sasquatch Resources Corp. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, as well as some new results from sampling programs completed in the fall of 2025.

Highlights from new sampling results include:

Higher than expected results from 30 hand/auger dug, deeper samples between 2 and 3 meters depth at the Mount Sicker Main Waste Pile, with average grades at 3.95 g/t gold, 79.17 g/t silver, 3.25% copper and 5.72% zinc.

5 continuous channel samples taken across a mineralized outcrop within the Mount Sicker Main Waste Pile averaging 5.6 g/t gold, 122.2 g/t silver, 6.25% copper and 7.7% zinc.

Average grades of 0.98% copper from 48 grid samples taken from the newly constructed road base at Copper Road, with 9 additional bedrock channel samples (totaling 24.7 meters) from mineralized veins immediately adjacent to and cutting across the road averaging 2.36% copper.

These results are explained further below.

Corporate Update and Review

Sasquatch is primarily focused on legacy mining sites, and the potential to exploit high-grade waste rock from past mining activity while also rehabilitating the site and addressing hazards left behind. This approach is potentially a win-win for all involved, in that it addresses some serious ongoing environmental liabilities while allowing the Company to access waste rock containing gold, silver, copper and other valuable elements sitting right at surface. A natural secondary focus for Sasquatch is the larger hard-rock mining potential that may still exist at some of these sites.

With these two focuses in mind, Sasquatch has compiled and is currently developing the following projects, all located in British Columbia:

Project Name Year Added Brief Description Related News Mount Sicker Main Waste Pile 2022 Historical waste rock piles containing gold, silver, copper and zinc from the Lenora, Tyee and Richard III mines; bulk of mining operations from 1895-1915. March 27th, 2024

October 9th, 2024

May 27th, 2025 Blue Grouse 2024 Historical waste rock piles containing silver and copper from the Blue Grouse and Sunnyside mines; bulk of mining activity occurred in the early 1900's. November 7th 2024

June 26th, 2025 Santana 2025 Historical waste rock piles containing gold, silver and copper from a smaller bulk mining operation in 1917; also extensive visible copper mineralization at surface for hard-rock deposit evaluation. April 8th, 2025

October 14th, 2025 Copper Road 2025 2-3 km from the Mount Sicker Main Waste Pile, a logging road was recently constructed directly through 200-250m of near-surface copper mineralization, potentially creating a substantial amount of new waste rock - focus in this area has also led to the discovery of hard-rock copper mineralization trends extending well beyond the road on both sides. October 20th, 2025 Slesse Gold Claims 2025 Near the USA border and approximately 150m away from the historical Red Mountain Gold Mine on the USA side; Sasquatch has also applied for claim extensions to the north which include the historical Mountain Goat Gold Mines on the Canadian side. November 27th, 2025

For further information respecting any of the above projects, please see new releases surrounding each, as referenced above.

Sasquatch's longest held and most developed project is the Mount Sicker Main Waste Pile, held since 2022. Over the past few years the Company has taken steps to ascertain the approximate overall volume of waste rock and the corresponding grades for gold, silver, copper and zinc within the waste rock (see March 27, 2024 new release), has conducted testing surrounding the potential for ore sorting and recovery of higher grade waste (see October 9, 2024 news release), and has started to engage with the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation to explore permitting for the removal of the high grade waste (see May 27, 2025 news release). Simultaneously, Sasquatch has been engaging with the community and local First Nations on a regular basis. The larger general plan, which has been well received, is to utilize ore sorting equipment to separate high-sulphide material from the waste, which contains gold, silver, copper and zinc, but also potentially environmentally harmful elements like sulphur, arsenic and lead, ultimately leaving behind only benign rock. The high sulphide material would then be transported off-site and sold, and the site properly reclaimed/rehabilitated, with existing physical hazards (including open mine shafts) finally addressed and made safe.

Grid sampling programs like the one done at the Mount Sicker Main Waste Pile in early 2024 (see March 27, 2024 news release) have also been conducted at the Blue Grouse and Santana waste pile areas (see November 7, 2024 and October 14, 2025 new releases), and results for each are repeated in the table below:

Project Grid pattern samples taken Averages across all samples* Estimated waste volume Mount Sicker Main Waste Pile 97 1.86 g/t gold, 48.6 g/t silver, 1.22% copper, 3.05% zinc 250-350,000 tons** Blue Grouse / Sunnyside 60/16 2.37% copper, 12.8 g/t silver / 4.31% copper, 8.91 g/t silver 200-300,000 tons*** Santana 61 0.82 g/t gold, 84.8 g/t silver, 3.09% copper 20-40,000 tons***

* Note, "averages across all samples" may not be indicative of averages across the entire waste pile.

** Estimate only, based on historical accounts and a completed ground survey.

*** Estimate only, roughly based on historical accounts and visual assessment.

Recent Waste Rock Sampling Results

Sampling programs were completed during the fall of 2025 across multiple projects held by Sasquatch, and some early results from ALS Canada Ltd. have been received. These early results are from the Mount Sicker Main Waste Pile and Copper Road (illustrated in Map 1 below), while further sampling results from the Slesse Gold Claims are expected soon.





Map 1 - 2025 Rock and Stockpile Sampling Map

The sampling programs and corresponding results are summarized below:

To bolster information gathered from the grid sampling program at the Mount Sicker Main Waste Pile, the Company also recently completed 30 hand/auger digs at various locations, all between 2 and 3 meters deep, and took samples from the bottom of each hole - mainly to ascertain the consistency of the mineralization at deeper points in the waste pile. Average grades returned from these recent samples were 3.95 g/t gold, 79.17 g/t silver, 3.25% copper and 5.72% zinc. Note that these values all exceed averages from the 2024 surface grid program, which were 1.86 g/t gold, 48.6 g/t silver, 1.22% copper and 3.05% zinc respectively.

Within the Mount Sicker Main Waste Pile, the Company has uncovered a continuous mineralized outcrop of some size, spanning approximately 33meters in length and 10 meters in width. This outcrop had been partially backpack drilled by the Company previously, as reported in past news releases, the most recent from October 31, 2023. A significant length of the outcrop was channel sampled, with 5 samples taken over a total of 29 meters averaging 5.6 g/t gold, 122.2 g/t silver, 6.25% copper and 7.7% zinc.

A new grid sampling program was completed across the newly added Copper Road area, focusing on a 200-250m meter length of a new logging road which was constructed directly through (and ultimately also with) an area with extensive copper mineralization. A total of 48 samples were taken over a grid pattern covering the road and road material used in its construction. Samples taken returned an average of 0.98% copper.

9 channel samples were taken over a total of 24.7 meters where mineralized veins appeared to intersect directly with the newly constructed logging road, and otherwise within the grid pattern sampled above. Following these veins away from the road has led to the discovery of potentially larger mineralized systems on either side of the newly constructed logging road, which will be investigated and evaluated. The 9 channel samples immediately adjacent to the road returned an average of 2.36% copper.

A table showing returned values for all samples and sampling programs discussed above will be uploaded onto the Company web-site, and is also available here.

Peter Smith, Sasquatch's CEO, commented, "This first batch of sample results has proven better than expected, with our deeper main waste pile numbers showing much higher values for gold, silver, copper and zinc than those returned from surface samples back in 2024. Of course, it was those original surface values that convinced us that there could be an economic case for processing the waste rock at Mount Sicker - since then, gold, silver, copper and zinc market values have obviously gone up dramatically, and now it also appears that the waste itself could have far better grades than we originally thought. This all bodes extremely well for our flagship project at Mount Sicker. I'd also like to take a moment to recognize that Jacques Houle, who has been an invaluable resource for us on Vancouver Island, is officially retiring tomorrow as a professional engineer. Jacques is highly respected by peers, regulators, and the entire mining community, and while we're sorry to see him hang up the rock hammer, we are very happy and excited for him to start enjoying a very well-earned retirement."

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle, P.Eng., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information included in this news release. Mr. Houle has verified the information disclosed by reviewing all available data on which such information is based. There were no limits on the verification process.

About Sasquatch Resources Corp.

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Mount Sicker properties (Main Waste Pile and Copper Road) on southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from Mount Sicker on the south side of Lake Cowichan, the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia, and the Slesse Gold Claims, south of Chilliwack, British Columbia, and adjacent to the USA border.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279305