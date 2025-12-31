Nord Precious Metals Closes Second and Final Tranche of Critical Mineral Flow-Through Unit Non-Brokered Private Placement

December 31, 2025 - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FRANKFURT: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord") announces that further its news releases dated December 1, 2025, December 19, 2025 and December 31, 2025, the Company has closed the second and final tranche of a non brokered flow-through unit private placement financing by issuing 1,196,000 units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.25 per FT Unit raising gross proceeds of $479,000. In both tranches, the Company raised a total of $2,685,500. The FT Unit financing is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share (the "Shares) and one half of one share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Corporation, whereby each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional share for a period of two years from closing at a price of $0.28 per warrant share (the "Warrant Shares"), subject to acceleration terms.

The acceleration clause of the Warrants will provide that, if, over a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days between the date of issuance and the expiry of the Warrants, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Corporation on the TSXV (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds $0.36 for each of those ten (10) consecutive days, the Corporation may, at any time after such an occurrence, give written notice (via news release) to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period") unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Upon receipt of such notice, the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants. Any Warrants which remain unexercised at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice will expire at that time. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the closing date of the Private placement in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

The Corporation also agreed to pay to the Finder non-transferrable warrants entitling the Finder or its sub-finders, as applicable, to purchase up to a total of 153,280 common shares of the Company ("Finder Warrants") and $38,320 cash in connection with the second and final tranche FT Units, subject to Exchange acceptance. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.25 per share for a period of two years from closing, also subject to the acceleration clause above. The finder's fees are subject to Exchange approval.

All securities issued in connection with the FT Units, Finders Warrants and Finder Warrant Shares are subject to a four-month and a day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities laws.

The Company will use the gross proceeds from the issuance of second and last tranche of the FT unit private placement for exploration on its Castle East Project, which will incur "Canadian exploration expenses" and qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established a unique position integrating high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations. The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 63 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate.

Nord's integrated processing strategy leverages the synergistic value of multiple metals. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals, while the Company's proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process enables production of technical-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord to capitalize on both precious metals markets and the growing demand for battery materials.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometers of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

"Frank J. Basa" Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. Chief Executive Officer 416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

