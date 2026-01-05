DLP Resources Announces Coincident Magnetic anomaly with Copper and Molybdenum Anomalies at the Esperanza Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Project in Southern Peru

Cranbrook, January 5, 2026 - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (FSE: J8C) ("DLP" or the "Company")announces completion of a 280 line-km aeromagnetic drone survey covering 30 km2 on the Esperanza project in southern Peru (Figures 1, 2 and 9). The aeromagnetic drone survey contracted to DK Mining Ltd. and Fargo Exploration was flown on a north-south grid of 200m line spacings and infill line spacings of 100m. The survey defined a characteristic magnetic high surrounded by magnetic lows co-incident with mapped porphyry related alteration, high resolution spectral alteration mineral mapping and anomalous copper and molybdenum anomalies. The copper and molybdenum anomalies were previously identified from rock chip geochemical sampling earlier in 2024 (see DLP Resources Inc. news releases dated March 13 and April 25, 2024).

The geochemical sampling, alteration and magnetic anomaly maps, Figures 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, define and confirm coincident anomalies which extend over approximately 4 x 4 km.

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: "The Esperanza project is a grassroots porphyry copper-molybdenum project which is in a fantastic location in southern Peru and was completely unexplored until early 2024. Initial sampling and mapping commenced in January 2024 and field observations together with the first set of 97 rock results were very encouraging. The recent aeromagnetic drone survey has confirmed a coincident magnetic anomaly with our alteration mapping, spectral alteration mapping and ground geochemistry. This is exciting and we believe we have strong evidence for a buried porphyry copper-molybdenum system at depth. Permitting a drill program for 2026 is our next step on this encouraging project".

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises sampling and carried out surface sampling and mapping of outcrop at the Esperanza project (see DLP Resources Inc. news releases dated March 13 and April 25, 2024). Rock chip sampling was done within a maximum area of 2m x 2m and descriptions were carried out by a geologist. Samples are bagged and sealed on site before transportation to the ALS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Rocks are crushed with 70% passing <2mm. Sample is split with riffle splitter and 250g pulverized to 85% less than 75um. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by ALS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. ALS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 48 elements using a four-acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61). Overlimit samples for copper and silver were re-analysed by four-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ME-OG62). In addition, sequential copper analyses are done and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of certified reference materials.

Esperanza Project

The Esperanza Cu-Mo Project is an early-stage exploration project in Southern Peru consisting of 8,600 Ha of claims which are 100% owned by DLP. Esperanza is located ~35 km SW of the Cerro Verde Mine in Arequipa and immediately south of the Minera Pampa de Cobre (Chapi) copper mine and lies between Rio Tinto and Vale ground holdings in the district. Cerro Verde represents one of the largest copper reserves in Peru and in the world, having total mineral reserves of 4.577 billion tonnes of ore grading 0.35% copper, 0.01% Mo and 1.52 g/t Ag. (Technical Report Summary of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for Cerro Verde Mine - Freeport-McMoRan website1: https://fcx.com/operations/south-america#CVPeru).

Copper-molybdenum mineralization at Esperanza was initially observed in an early reconnaissance program undertaken in 2022. Subsequently we have completed a satellite alteration mapping program over the project and identified alteration consistent with porphyry copper-molybdenum systems. Follow-up of alteration and subsequent sampling and mapping commenced in early 2024.

Results for 97 rock samples taken in the initial reconnaissance sampling and mapping of the northwestern part of the project returned highly anomalous copper, molybdenum, cobalt and zinc in mapped intrusive stocks and polymictic breccias within the overlying volcanics.

Rock chip samples from this early sampling in 2024 returned up to 4.71% Cu, 28.8ppm Mo, 3540ppm Zn and 383ppm Co (see DLP Resources Inc. news releases dated March 13 and April 25, 2024).

Figure 1: Location map of the Esperanza Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/279408_038ad37b0437a942_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Simplified structural map showing location of Esperanza in relation to major copper mines and copper deposits in Southern Peru.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/279408_038ad37b0437a942_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Summary geology and copper in rock chip samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/279408_038ad37b0437a942_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Summary geology and molybdenum in rock chip samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/279408_038ad37b0437a942_004full.jpg

Figure 5: High resolution alteration mapping (Photosat data) with interpreted alteration zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/279408_038ad37b0437a942_005full.jpg

Figure 6: Reduced to pole magnetic map with overlay of interpreted alteration zones and rock chip geochemical anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/279408_038ad37b0437a942_006full.jpg

Figure 7: Analytic signal magnetic map with overlay of interpreted alteration zones and rock chip geochemical anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/279408_038ad37b0437a942_007full.jpg

Figure 8: Total magnetic intensity map with overlay of interpreted alteration zones and rock chip geochemical anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/279408_038ad37b0437a942_008full.jpg

Figure 9: Photograph of central part of anomalous magnetic zone at Esperanza, looking SE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/279408_038ad37b0437a942_009full.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. Gendall, CEO & President of the company is the qualified person as defined by National In trument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF, and on the FSE, trading symbol J8C. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to further programs on the Esperanza Project in Peru.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things geochemical results expected from the Esperanza Project in Peru.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

