Chesapeake Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, January 5, 2026 - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") announces the grant of stock options to Mr. Rajesh Vyas in relation to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer (previously announced by news release dated January 2, 2026) under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$4.24 per share for a five-year term expiring January 5, 2031. The options will vest and be exercisable on the basis of 25% annually, commencing January 5, 2027, the first anniversary of the date of the grant.

About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp's flagship asset is the Metates Project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver deposits in the Americas1 with over 16.77 million ounces of gold at 0.57 grams per tonne (g/t) and 423.2 million ounces of silver at 14.3 g/t within 921.2 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category and a further 2.13 million ounces of gold at 0.47 g/t and 59.0 million ounces of silver at 13.2 g/t within 139.5 million tonnes in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. See the technical report titled "Metates Sulphide Heap Leach Project Phase I" dated January 13, 2023, and news release dated February 22, 2023.

