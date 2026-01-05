FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to upgrade from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market ( "OTCQX"). The Company's common shares will commence trading today on OTCQX under the ticker symbol "FPOCF".

OTCQX, the highest level market of the OTC Markets in the United States, is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance a company's visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial reporting standards, follow best practices with respect to corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "FPX".

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com.

