Stallion Uranium Announces Mobilization for Winter Drilling Program, Appoints Paulo Santos as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, Jan. 05, 2026 - Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the mobilization of personnel and equipment for the upcoming diamond drilling program at its Moonlite Property, located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, and the execution of a drilling contract with Base Drilling Ltd. to advance the Coyote Target. The Company has also appointed Mr. Paulo Santos as its incoming Chief Financial Officer, bringing significant strategic, financial, and regulatory expertise to the Company.

Mobilization for Winter Drilling Program at Coyote:

Mobilization activities are currently underway at the Moonlite Property, including trail construction, equipment staging, and camp preparations. Drilling is expected to commence shortly and will focus on the Coyote Target, a high-priority uranium target defined by integrated geological interpretation and geophysical datasets.

The Coyote Target exhibits favorable structural complexity and geophysical characteristics consistent with basement-hosted uranium mineralization in the Athabasca Basin. The upcoming drill program is designed to test these features and evaluate the potential for high-grade uranium mineralization.

"We are thrilled to announce that Base Drilling is now fully mobilized, with drilling preparations actively underway at our Moonlite Project," said Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium. "The Coyote Target stands out as one of our highest-priority prospects in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin. This drilling program represents a pivotal milestone, propelling us closer to unlocking a significant uranium discovery and delivering substantial value for our shareholders."

Darren Slugoski, VP Exploration, added, "The Coyote Target has been refined through extensive geophysical interpretation and structural analysis. This drill program is designed to test key basement structures and geophysical responses that we believe are highly prospective for uranium mineralization."

Stallion has formally engaged Base Drilling Ltd. as the drilling contractor for the Moonlite drill program. Base Drilling has extensive experience in Athabasca Basin uranium exploration and a strong track record of executing winter drilling programs safely and efficiently.

The Company selected Base Drilling based on their basin-specific expertise, operational reliability, and ability to support exploration programs in northern Saskatchewan.

Paulo Santos; Bringing Financial Leadership to Support Exploration Strategy:

Stallion Uranium Corp. is also pleased to announce the appointment of Paulo Santos as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company.

Mr. Santos is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and has significant experience in various senior executive financial roles within the mining industry, including prior appointments as the CFO for Elevation Gold Mining Corp., the Interim CFO and VP, Finance of Calibre Mining Corp, the CFO for Northern Empire Resources Corp., and the Treasurer and Corporate Secretary for Newmarket Gold Inc. He is also currently the CFO for StrikePoint Gold Inc. and brings strong expertise in financial strategy, regulatory compliance, and corporate finance to the Company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Paulo to the Stallion team," said Schwab. "As we advance multiple exploration programs and continue to progress the Company, Paulo's experience and financial leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our operations and supporting our growth strategy."

Mr. Santos succeeds the Company's prior interim financial arrangements and will oversee all financial reporting, treasury management, and regulatory compliance functions effective immediately.

Stallion Uranium would also like to extend its gratitude to Dong Shim for his dedication and valued contributions to the Company during his tenure as Chief Financial Officer. Since 2020, Mr. Shim has played an important role in supporting Stallion's corporate development, financial reporting, and operational growth. The Company thanks Mr. Shim for his professionalism and commitment and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Upcoming Events:

On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 4:10 pm Eastern Time, CEO Matthew Schwab will be presenting at the upcoming virtual Emerging Growth Conference to give a market update on the company and its plans for 2026. Further information and registration can be found here.

Stallion Uranium will be attending the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia January 25-26, 2026. Further information and registration for the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference can be found here.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to 'Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology such as the use of the proprietary Haystack TI technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

info@stallionuranium.com

