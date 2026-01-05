Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103  Change in Equity Interests Below 10% in Almonty Industries Inc.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG announces that the percentage of common shares (the "Shares") of Almonty Industries Inc. ("Almonty") (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: All) (ASX: All) beneficially owned or controlled by Deutsche Rohstoff AG has fallen below 10%.

Prior to Almonty's public financing closed on December 10, 2025, Deutsche Rohstoff AG beneficially owned or controlled 20.440.091 shares and CHESS Depository Interests ("CDIs") and convertible notes and debentures which upon exercise would entitle Deutsche Rohstoff to 5,666,077 Shares, ("Debentures"), representing approximately 8.67% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis and 10.81% on a fully-diluted basis.

Following the Financing, Deutsche Rohstoff AG continues to beneficially own or control the same shares, CDIs and Debentures and has not acquired or disposed of any securities of the Issuer, however, as a result of the securities issued pursuant to Almonty's financing, the Acquiror's holdings now represent approximately 7.97% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 9.96% on a fully-diluted basis.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG intends to evaluate its investment in the Issuer and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of the Issuer's securities from time to time, as it considers appropriate for investment purposes. The Acquiror will no longer file insider reports in respect of its ownership of the Issuer's securities except as may be required by applicable law.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires the issuance of this news release and the filing of an early warning report under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. A copy of such report may also be obtained from the Issuer at 100 King Street West, Suite 5700, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1C7, under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or by contacting Deutsche Rohstoff AG, at Q7, 24, Mannheim, Germany, 68161, Telephone +49 621 490 8710.

Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Jan-Philipp Weitz, Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@rohstoff.de